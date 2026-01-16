Jalgaon Municipal Corporation Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins Jalgaon Municipal Corporation Results 2026 LIVE: The last municipal elections in Jalgaon were held on August 8, 2018, when voters elected representatives to 75 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 57 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 13 seats.

Jalgaon:

The counting of votes for the 29 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation elections, including the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation, has begun. The Jalgaon Municipal Corporation elections were held on Thursday (January 15) to elect corporators across 75 wards, along with 28 Maharashtra Municipal Corporations. There were 4,38,523 registered voters in the Jalgaon seat. Of these, 2,25,308 were male voters, 2,13,177 were female voters, and 38 were transgender voters.

Of the 75 seats in the corporation, 38 were reserved for women candidates. Category-wise, 46 seats were for the general category, 5 for Scheduled Castes, 4 for Scheduled Tribes, and 20 for Backward Class Categories (BCC).

Elections on 29 municipal corporations

The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna.

Jalgaon Municipal Corporation demographic profile

According to the 2011 Census, the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation had a population of 4,60,228. The city recorded 2,40,590 males and 2,19,638 females, resulting in a sex ratio of 913 females per 1,000 males. Jalgaon reported a high literacy rate of 87.28 per cent, with male literacy marginally higher than female literacy. Children in the 0–6 age group accounted for 11.53 per cent of the total population. The city also has a significant Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe population, highlighting its socially diverse demographic composition within Maharashtra.

What happened in the 2018 elections?

The last municipal elections in Jalgaon were held on August 8, 2018, when voters elected representatives to 75 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 57 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 13seats. The AIMIM won three seats while independents and other candidates accounted for the remaining two seats. In terms of vote share in 2018, the BJP got 47.61 per cent of the votes polled, followed by the Shiv Sena at 32.01 per cent. The NCP received 6.39 per cent, the Congress 1.11 per cent, CPI (M) got 0.06 per cent, and the BSP 0.11 per cent of the total votes.

Voter turnout in the 2018 Jalgaon Municipal Corporation elections stood at 55.72 per cent, with a total of 2,03,407 votes cast. There were 3,65,072 voters in the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation during the 2018 elections. Out of this, 1,93,409 were male, and 1,71,637 were female voters. Two voters belonged to the third gender.