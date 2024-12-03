Eknath Shinde should become Maharashtra CM as he is the real face of Hindutva, says his mentor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM face: Throwing weight behind his disciple, guru Anant Bhushit Jagadguru Suryacharya Krishnadeonand Giri Maharaj has said that there is no one better than Eknath Shinde for the Chief Minister's post. However, he added that he won't be picked again for the top job in Maharashtra. Notably, though there is no formal announcement, Devendra Fadnavis, a two-time former chief minister and deputy CM in the outgoing Mahayuti government, is widely seen as the frontrunner for the top post.

He said, "I have come to meet caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde because he is not well. I will again say that there is no other face like Eknath Shinde for CM post. However, on November 21 I had said that Eknath Shinde will not be the next Chief Minister, and today I am saying the same again."

"Only Eknath Shinde is suitable for Hindutva. After Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe, he is the most influential face for Hindutva. I am proud to be his mentor. I wish that Eknath Shinde becomes the Chief Minister again, and I have come here to bless him." He also suggested that the BJP should declare the name of Eknath Shinde as the popular Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief and acting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has accepted the Maharashtra Deputy CM post and he is likely to get Urban Development Ministry, said the sources on Monday night. The development comes after BJP leader and former minister in the previous government, Girish Mahajan, met Shinde in Thane this evening. After the meeting which lasted about an hour, Mahajan said, went to see Shinde to enquire about his health.