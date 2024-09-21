Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Dharavi mosque case: Trustees ask for time to remove illegal construction, write to BMC

Protests were seen against the BMC team that went to demolish the illegal construction at Dharavi's Shubhaniya Mosque. However, later the trustees of the mosque wrote a letter to the BMC and asked for time to demolish the illegal construction themselves.

In the latest development in the Dharavi mosque case, the trustees have written a letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and asked for time to demolish the illegal portion of the religious structure. Shortly after the ruckus, the trustees asked for 4 to 5 days to remove the illegal construction. The request has been accepted by the BMC.

Tension prevailed in Dharavi slum on Saturday after hundreds of local residents gathered on a road and opposed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's plan to pull down an alleged illegal portion of a mosque, an official said. A large number of police personnel have been deployed there to prevent any untoward incident in view of the prevailing situation, he said.

"A team of BMC officials from G-North administrative ward reached the 90 Feet Road in Dharavi around 9 am to demolish alleged illegal portion of Mehboob-E-Subhani masjid. Soon, a large number of local residents gathered at the spot and stopped the civic officials from entering the lane where the mosque is located," the police official said.

"Later, hundreds of people also assembled outside the Dharavi police station located there and squatted on the road to protest against the civic body's move," he said. Heavy police 'bandobast' has been deployed and the situation is under control, the official said. A delegation from the mosque, BMC officials and Dharavi police are currently holding talks to resolve the issue, he added. Dharavi, a densely-populated colony, is considered Asia's largest slum.