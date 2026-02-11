DGCA probe in Ajit Pawar plane crash case underway, will wait for final report, says CM Fadnavis Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said the aircraft's black box had already been recovered and that investigations on all fronts had commenced.

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday stated that a crucial probe by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is underway into the plane crash that killed Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and urged that conclusions be drawn only after the investigation ends. The Maharashtra CM said the aircraft's black box had already been recovered and that investigations on all fronts had commenced.

Ajit Pawar, four others killed in Baramati in plane crash

It should be noted that Ajit Pawar and four others were killed when the Learjet aircraft crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district on January 28.

Describing the DGCA inquiry into the incident as "very important", Fadnavis stressed the need to wait for its findings. The CM was talking to reporters here in response to a question about Ajit Pawar's nephew and MLA Rohit Pawar's claims and concerns regarding the plane crash.

Rohit Pawar raises questions on plane crash

Rohit Pawar on Tuesday raised several questions regarding the sequence of events leading up to the plane crash. He alleged that there was a reason to suspect sabotage in the tragic incident that killed his uncle Ajit Pawar, and demanded a comprehensive probe by multiple expert agencies.

Fadnavis said, "I have not personally seen what Rohit Pawar said. I am somewhat aware of it. I believe that if anyone has any doubts, they should be addressed. From this perspective, the investigative agencies available under Indian law have already begun the kind of investigation expected in such cases."

The chief minister said he was the first to write to the Union aviation ministry seeking a detailed probe into the accident that claimed the lives of Pawar, the pilot, the co-pilot and two others. "If we can learn from the errors or shortcomings in our civil aviation sector, we can fix them and make it safer for civilians and leaders as well," he said.