After a closely fought poll battle, Congress candidate Chavan Ravindra Vasatrao on Saturday (November 23) registered a thumping victory in the Nanded Parliamentary seat. According to the information released by the Election Commission of India, the Congress candidate secured victory over the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, Dr. Santukrao Marotrao Hambarde, with a mere margin of 1457 votes. While the Congress candidate polled 586788 votes, the BJP candidate managed to secure 585331 votes.