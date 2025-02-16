Maharashtra: Two killed in blast at explosives manufacturing firm in Nagpur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Blast at explosives manufacturing firm: At least two persons people have died and several others were injured in a blast in an explosives manufacturing firm in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Sunday, a senior police official said.

The official added that the blast occurred at 1:30 pm at SBL Energy Limited in Kotwalbudi, Katol tehsil, about 50 km from the district headquarters. "Two persons have died and some others are injured. A probe has begun into the cause of the incident," he said.

The official said the blast caused a minor fire in the surrounding thicket, which has been doused.

