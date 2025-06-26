BJP MLA sparks controversy with remarks on welfare beneficiaries, says 'you have clothes because of us' Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis promptly dissociated the BJP from Babanrao Lonikar’s controversial remarks, describing them as 'completely inappropriate' and misaligned with the principles upheld by PM Modi. He emphasised that such statements have no place in public discourse.

Jalna:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Babanrao Lonikar has triggered political uproar with remarks suggesting that those who criticise the party owe their material possessions and benefits to the BJP-led government. The comments, made during a public function in Maharashtra's Jalna district, have drawn sharp rebuke from both opposition leaders and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

'Clothes, phones, money... all because of us'

Addressing a gathering in his Partur constituency during an event on the 'Har Ghar Solar' scheme, Lonikar sought to highlight the government's development work. However, his speech took on a combative tone as he targeted critics of the BJP, particularly young people active on social media.

“There are some people, especially youngsters, who constantly criticise us online,” Lonikar said in a video that has since gone viral. “The water tanks, concrete roads, community halls, and various welfare schemes in your village- these are all due to us. We even provided salaries to your mothers, pensions to your fathers, and Rs 6,000 for sowing through PM Modi’s Kisan Samman Nidhi,” he added. “The clothes, shoes, and mobile phones you use- these are also because of us.”

CM Fadnavis distances party from remarks

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis swiftly distanced the party from Lonikar’s remarks, calling them 'absolutely wrong' and inconsistent with the values espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“No one has the right to speak like this, regardless of whom it is directed at,” said Fadnavis. “PM Modi has always said he is the Pradhan Sevak, not a ruler. If we are the people’s servants, we must never speak as masters. Lonikar will be cautioned.”

Opposition slams remarks as arrogant and undemocratic

Opposition parties reacted strongly. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, slammed Lonikar’s “tasteless” and undemocratic rhetoric.

“Such language is unacceptable in a democracy,” Danve said. Comparing the BJP MLA to colonial rulers, he added, “Lonikar is behaving like an indigenous version of the British.”

Danve further noted on the social media platform X: “Your position, your air tickets, the diesel in your car—all of it exists because of the people. People should remember these remarks. Local body elections are approaching.”