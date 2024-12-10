BEST bus crash: Mumbai court sends driver to police custody, committee formed to probe incident

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The damaged BEST bus after it rammed into pedestrians as well as vehicles on a road at Kurla in Mumbai.

BEST bus crash: In the aftermath of the tragic mishap in Mumbai's Kurla, a local court on Tuesday remanded the driver of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus to police custody till December 21. The driver has been identified as Sanjay More. He has been booked for 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder', a day after the horrific crash. The incident is under investigation, with authorities focusing on determining the circumstances and negligence leading to the mishap which claimed seven lives and injured over 40 passengers.

BEST sets up committee to probe incident

In addition, the civic-run BEST Undertaking has also set up a committee to investigate the incident. The probe committee will be chaired by Chief Manager (Transport) Ramesh Madavi. BEST would also pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased, it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Bharatiya Janata Party met BEST General Manager Anil Diggikar, demanding compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and between Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh for the injured. The delegation also blamed the decision to hire buses on a wet lease model -- where a private contractor provides buses, drivers and also looks after maintenance -- between 2018 and 2021 for the accident, and called for its review.

When did accident take place?

It should be noted here that the accident occurred at around 9.30 pm on Monday at the SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West). The bus hit several vehicles and pedestrians. The driver of the bus was detained after the accident and later arrested under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

