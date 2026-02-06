What happened in the Aurangabad Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis in the last elections in 2017? Elections to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samitis were held in February 2017 after the previous term ended. The BJP emerged as the single largest party. Here’s a look at seat share, vote share and party performance across the district.

The elections for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Zilla Parishad and its constituent Panchayat Samitis were held in February 2017, unfolding against the backdrop of shifting rural political equations in Maharashtra. Grassroots polls in the region have historically drawn strong interest, not just locally but across the state, given how closely they mirror wider political currents. These elections, too, were watched carefully for signals beyond district boundaries.

The district has long been known for its multi-cornered contests, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) all maintaining organisational presence on the ground. The 2017 polls produced a closely fought outcome. Here’s a closer look at how the numbers played out.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Zilla Parishad election results 2017: BJP emerged single largest party

The 2017 Zilla Parishad verdict carried clear political weight in the district. Out of 62 total seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, securing 22 seats.

Shiv Sena followed with 18 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) won 16. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) managed 3 seats, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) registered victory in 1 seat. The remaining 2 seats went to smaller parties and independents.

Panchayat Samiti election results 2017: Seat distribution across 124 seats

The Panchayat Samiti elections were conducted simultaneously across the district, covering 124 seats. The outcome reflected a competitive four-way contest.

The BJP led the tally with 47 seats. Shiv Sena secured 34, while the Congress won 25 seats. The NCP accounted for 9 seats, and the MNS won 1. Independents and smaller regional groups captured the remaining 8 seats.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) Zilla Parishad vote share 2017: Party-wise vote distribution

In terms of vote share across the district, the BJP polled approximately 29.46 per cent of the total votes.

Shiv Sena followed with around 24.22 per cent. The Congress secured close to 21.79 per cent, while the NCP registered nearly 11.53 per cent. The MNS accounted for about 0.76 per cent of the vote share. The rest was divided among independents and smaller local fronts.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) rural political landscape after 2017 elections

The results indicated a competitive rural political structure in the district. Multiple parties retained a meaningful presence within the Zilla Parishad, reflecting a multi-party representation rather than dominance by any single formation.

Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti polls held after five-year term completion

The elections were conducted following the completion of the previous five-year term, drawing considerable political attention locally. With alliances continuing to shift and grassroots loyalties evolving, focus remains on whether future polls will produce a clearer majority or another closely contested outcome.