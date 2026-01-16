Live Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting to begin at 10 am across 111 seats Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Results LIVE: There are 115 seats in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, with candidates from major political parties in the fray. According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission, Aurangabad has 6,89,392 eligible voters.

Mumbai:

The 2026 Aurangabad Municipal Corporation elections are underway for all 115 seats in the civic body. In the previous polls held in 2015, voters elected representatives across these 115 wards, with the Shiv Sena emerging as the single largest party, winning 28 seats. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) followed closely with 25 seats, reflecting a marked presence in the city’s political landscape. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 22 seats, while the Indian National Congress won 10 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) took 5 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 3 seats, and independents and other candidates together held 22 seats. Although no party crossed the majority mark of 58 seats, a Shiv Sena-BJP combine with a combined strength of 50 seats was able to exert effective control of the civic body, while AIMIM emerged as a significant opposition force.

For the 2026 polls, authorities had registered hundreds of candidates contesting across the 115 wards, with voters expected to number in the hundreds of thousands. Polling was conducted across all wards in a single phase, with preparations in place for counting and declaration of results. The elections are being watched closely for whether any party or coalition can secure a clear majority, or whether the fragmented mandate of 2015 will repeat, shaping the next term of urban governance in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

