Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Maharashtra
  3. Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting to begin at 10 am across 111 seats

  Live Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting to begin at 10 am across 111 seats

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Results LIVE: There are 115 seats in the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, with candidates from major political parties in the fray. According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission, Aurangabad has 6,89,392 eligible voters.

Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE
Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Image Source : India TV
Written By: Amman Khurana
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

The 2026 Aurangabad Municipal Corporation elections are underway for all 115 seats in the civic body. In the previous polls held in 2015, voters elected representatives across these 115 wards, with the Shiv Sena emerging as the single largest party, winning 28 seats. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) followed closely with 25 seats, reflecting a marked presence in the city’s political landscape. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 22 seats, while the Indian National Congress won 10 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) took 5 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 3 seats, and independents and other candidates together held 22 seats. Although no party crossed the majority mark of 58 seats, a Shiv Sena-BJP combine with a combined strength of 50 seats was able to exert effective control of the civic body, while AIMIM emerged as a significant opposition force.

For the 2026 polls, authorities had registered hundreds of candidates contesting across the 115 wards, with voters expected to number in the hundreds of thousands. Polling was conducted across all wards in a single phase, with preparations in place for counting and declaration of results. The elections are being watched closely for whether any party or coalition can secure a clear majority, or whether the fragmented mandate of 2015 will repeat, shaping the next term of urban governance in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Check all the latest updates on Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Municipal Corporation Results here:

 

Live updates :Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Municipal Corporation Results

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:00 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    How was the voter turnout across cities in Maharashtra on January 15?

    In the January 15, 2026, civic polls, voter turnout in cities across Maharashtra was recorded between 52 and 61 per cent. However, several major cities saw a decline in voter turnout compared to previous elections.

  • 9:58 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    2015 elections: Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party

    In the 2015 Aurangabad Municipal Corporation elections, the Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party, winning 28 seats.

  • 9:56 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    The 2015 elections: No single party crossed the majority mark

    No single party crossed the majority mark, the Shiv Sena and BJP together had a combined strength of 50 seats, allowing them to exercise control over the civic body.

  • 9:53 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Voter turnout in the last elections held in 2015

    Voter turnout in the 2015 Aurangabad Municipal Corporation elections stood at 58.21 per cent, according to official data.

  • 9:46 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Elections on 29 municipal corporations

    The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna.

  • 9:40 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Counting to begin at 10 am

    The counting of votes for Aurangabad will begin at 10 am with postal ballots followed by EVMs. The Aurangabad Municipal election result 2026 will be announced today, January 16.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra
BMC Polls 2026 Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election Results Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Results Maharashtra Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\