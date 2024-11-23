Anushakti Nagar Election Result: Swara Bhaskar's husband Fahad trails behind Nawab Malik's daughter Sana

Follow us on Image Source : X Swara Bhaskar's husband Fahad trails behind Sana Malik

In the Maharashtra assembly elections, famous film actress Swara Bhaskar's husband Fahad Ahmad is contesting against NCP leader Nawab Malik's daughter Sana Malik in Mumbai suburban district's Anushakti Nagar assembly seat. In the ongoing counting of votes on Anushakti Nagar's seat, Fahad Ahmad is trailing behind his rival candidate NCP candidate Sana Malik. After 19 rounds of counting, Fahad Ahmed has 45963 votes and is trailing by 3378 votes, while Sana Malik has got 49341 votes and is leading by a margin of 3378 votes. She is likely to win the Anushakti Nagar assembly seat. Apart from this, Acharya Naveen Vidyadhar of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is in third place with 28362 votes.

Anushakti Nagar has been the stronghold of Nawab Malik

Anushakti Nagar has traditionally been the stronghold of Nawab Malik. Nawab Malik won the Anushakti Nagar seat in the years 2019, 2014 and 2009. This time the NCP has fielded Nawab Malik's daughter Sana Malik from this seat. Talking about Fahad Ahmed, he has been the state president of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, the youth wing of the Maharashtra unit of the Samajwadi Party, for a long time. He obtained a bachelor's degree from Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh and then did his M.Phil. from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. Fahad has also been active in student politics.

During the campaign for the Maharashtra assembly elections, Swara Bhaskar and her husband Fahad Ahmed met Maulana Sajjad Nomani.

Fahad married Swara Bhaskar in 2023

Fahad Ahmed married Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar on February 16, 2023. After this, in October the same year, Fahad decided to leave the Samajwadi Party and join the NCP (SCP). Announcing Fahad's nomination for the Anushakti Nagar seat, NCP (SCP) leader Jayant Patil said, 'Fahad Ahmed is a qualified and educated young Muslim leader who has worked as a worker across the country. People want us to give opportunities to such leaders.'

Also Read: Maharashtra Results: Amit Shah congratulates Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde and Ajit Pawar on phone call