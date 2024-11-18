Maharashtra election: Anil Deshmukh, former state Home Minister and Sharad Pawar aide, attacked in Nagpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh

In a significant development, former Maharashtra Home Minister and senior NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh's car was attacked in Nagpur district on Monday (November 18). According to the information released, the leader was supposedly travelling towards Katol after attending a meeting in Narkhed village when miscreants threw stones at his car. The police said the incident led to the leader suffering a head injury.

About the incident

Significantly, the incident occurred on the last day of campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, wherein Deshmukh had gone to Narkhed to campaign for his son Salil Deshmukh, who is contesting elections from Katol on behalf of the Mahavikas Aghadi ticket.

However, while he was on his way to Katol, his car came under attack near Belphata on the Jalalkheda Road. The leader sustained head injuries during the attack and was immediately rushed to the Katol Civil Hospital.

Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police, Harsh Poddar, speaking of the incident, said senior officers were rushed to the spot.

"An investigation has begun. Police are trying to identify those responsible for the attack," he remarked.