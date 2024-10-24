Maharashtra: Amit Shah to hold key meeting with Mahayuti partners today | Seat-sharing issue decoded

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit Shah will speak with Mahayuti partners on the seat-sharing deal

The dispute over sheat-sharing for upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections in the ruling Mahayuti - comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) reached Delhi. Pawar and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis are present in Delhi. Shinde is also likely to arrive in the national capital on Thursday.

All three leaders have a meeting with senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah today. If sources are to be believed, Pawar is unhappy with the seat-sharing deal.

So far Mahayuti declared 182 candidates for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly. The BJP announced 99 names, Shinde's Sena 45 and Pawar 38. The remaining 106 seats will mostly be divided between BJP and Shinde, said the sources. However, Pawar is unhappy with this. Now, the matter once again reached Delhi and the BJP high command will have to solve it.

What is the strategy for disputed seats?

Caution has been exercised in announcing some seats so that there is no Mahayuti rebellion. The sources said that the selection of candidates for some seats will depend on who will be fielded in these constituencies by the Opposition MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi). Once MVA announces its candidates, the Mahayuti will declare its nominees accordingly.

Which are disputed seats?

Anushakti Nagar seat: Nawab Malik's daughter Sana Malik wants to contest, and BJP also eys the seat.

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar seat: Nawab Malik wants to contest from NCP Ajit's party but BJP has an objection over Nawab and his daughter, due to which Sana Malik's name is not in the first list of Ajit faction.

Morshi seat: The seat belongs to Independent Devendra Mahadevrao Bhuyar who is Ajit Pawar's supporter but BJP is eying the seat.

Shiv Sena, BJP lock horns on THESE seats

Andheri East: Both BJP and Shiv Sena have claims on the seat. Ex-cop Pradeep Sharma's wife and Murji Patel from BJP are in contention in the constituency.

Chembur: BJP and Shiv Sena eye seat. RPI also in the queuque.

Dindoshi: BJP and Shiv Sena claim on seat. Sanjay Nirupam is demanding against Sunil Prabhu.

Kalina, Worli, Versova, Shivdi, Dharavi, Thane, Mira Bhayander, Kolhapur North, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Solapur, Karmala, Barshi, Parbhani, Nanded, Amravati and Akola, Balapur are among the constituency which saw claims from both the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

(Report: Sachin Chaudhary)

