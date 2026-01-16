Live Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation Results Live: Counting of votes gets underway Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation Results Live: The counting of votes will begin at 10 am at the Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation, with postal ballots followed by EVMs. The parties are in a big tussle for power in the city.

Ahmednagar:

The results for the Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation will be announced on Friday, January 16, as parties battle it out for power in the city civic polls. The last time elections took place in the city, Shiv Sena emerged as the largest party, having won 24 of the 68 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured 18 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 14 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured four seats, while Independents and others won four.

Meanwhile, results for the Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation, alongside 28 other civic bodies in the state, will be announced on January 16. The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, will see 1,729 candidates contesting for 227 seats.