  Live Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation Results Live: Counting of votes gets underway

Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation Results Live: The counting of votes will begin at 10 am at the Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation, with postal ballots followed by EVMs. The parties are in a big tussle for power in the city.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: , Updated:
Ahmednagar:

The results for the Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation will be announced on Friday, January 16, as parties battle it out for power in the city civic polls. The last time elections took place in the city, Shiv Sena emerged as the largest party, having won 24 of the 68 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured 18 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 14 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured four seats, while Independents and others won four.

Meanwhile, results for the Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation, alongside 28 other civic bodies in the state, will be announced on January 16. The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, will see 1,729 candidates contesting for 227 seats.

 

Live updates :Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation Results Updates

  • 9:54 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    How many Corporations went for polling in Maharashtra?

    The 29 municipal corporations on which ciic body polls were held are Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's richest civic body, will see 1,729 candidates contesting for 227 seats.

  • 9:46 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    What happened in Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Corporation last time?

    Elections to the Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation were last held in December 2018. Out of 68 seats, Shiv Sena emerged as the largest party, having secured 24 seats. NCP won 14 seats, BJP won 14, Congress won 5 and Independent 3. BSP also won 4.

  • 9:34 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    How many seats in Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) civic body polls?

    There are a total of 17 wards in Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), with elections being fought on 68 seats. The last time elections were held in the city was in December 2018.

  • 9:25 AM (IST)Jan 16, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation Results: Counting of votes to begin at 10 AM

    Counting of votes for the Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation is set to get underway at 10 AM IST. The voting for the Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar) Municipal Corporation, along with 28 other civic bodies, took place on January 15, and the counting will begin shortly from now.

