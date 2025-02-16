MP: Groom collapses on horseback during wedding procession in Sheopur, shocking video surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : X Groom collapses on horseback during wedding procession

In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old man collapsed and died while sitting on a horse during his wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district, an official said on Saturday. As per the information, the incident took place on Friday night. A video which captured the last moments of the groom surfaced on social media on Saturday and was widely shared.

The goom was identified as Pradeep Jat, the former district president of the National Student Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress. Providing details about the unfortunate death of the groom, the district hospital’s civil surgeon Dr RB Goyal said family members rushed Jat to the medical facility but he was already dead by the time.

The groom was a resident of Soonswada village in Sheopur and possibly died due to a heart attack, he added. The shocking video shows Jat, dressed in traditional attire, going towards the stage on a horse.

He slowly leans forward and becomes unresponsive. A relative tries to dismount him from the horse but Jat collapses before that. The video of the tragic incident has been widely shared on social media and has garnered sympathetic comments. While some expressed shock in the comments others expressed condolences to both the families and the bride.

(With PTI Inputs)