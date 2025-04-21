Madhya Pradesh: Six killed, three injured as MUV overturns in Raisen The accident occurred around 7 am near a roadside eatery under the Sultanpur police station area, Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kharpuse said.

Bhopal:

A tragic accident on Monday morning claimed the lives of six people and left three others injured when a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) overturned near a roadside eatery in Raisen district. The incident, which occurred around 7 a.m., has shocked the local community, and authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Kharpuse, the MUV was travelling from Patna, Bihar, to Indore after attending a marriage function. The vehicle was carrying nine passengers when the accident occurred under the jurisdiction of Sultanpur police station.

The victims have been identified as Mohan Lal Kuril (68), Chanda Devi (60), Balaram Chopra (30), Sarita Kholwal (25), Chinu (2), and the driver, Sunil. The three injured persons have been rushed to the District Hospital in Raisen for treatment. Among the injured were the bride and groom, who are reported to be in stable condition. They were later referred to Bhopal for further medical care.

Police officials speculate that the accident occurred when the driver fell asleep at the wheel and hit a culvert, causing the vehicle to overturn. "We are investigating the matter, and preliminary findings suggest that driver fatigue may have been the cause," said Santosh Singh, the in-charge of the Sultanpur police station.

The families of the deceased and injured are in a state of shock as they await further updates. Police have assured that they are taking appropriate measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

The recent accident in Raisen adds to a disturbing trend of road accidents in Madhya Pradesh, with several fatal incidents occurring in the past few weeks. On April 18, a horrific bus-truck collision on the Bhopal-Lakhnadon highway claimed five lives and left many others critically injured. Just days earlier, on April 10, a car-truck crash on the Indore-Nimrani road killed four, including two women and a child, while the Khandwa bus tragedy on March 30 saw eight fatalities when a bus skidded off the road.

These incidents highlight ongoing road safety concerns in the state, attributed to factors like speeding, poor infrastructure, and driver fatigue. Despite efforts by the state government to improve road safety through measures like better signage, stricter enforcement of traffic laws, and speed cameras, much more needs to be done to curb the rising death toll and ensure safer travel for all.

(PTI inputs)