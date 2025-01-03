Friday, January 03, 2025
     
Madhya Pradesh: Section 163 imposed in Pithampur as protests continue over Union Carbide waste

Under Section 163, several regulations have been imposed, including a ban on large gatherings, processions, among others. People in MP's Pithampur are protesting against the planned disposal of 337 tonnes of hazardous waste from Union Carbide.

Edited By: India TV News Desk Pithampur Published : Jan 03, 2025 19:06 IST, Updated : Jan 03, 2025 19:06 IST
As the protest against the disposal of 337 tonnes of hazardous waste from Union Carbide intensifies, the administration has decided to impose Section 163 (formerly Section 144) to maintain law and order. The restrictions are effective immediately. 

