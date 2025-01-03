Madhya Pradesh: Section 163 imposed in Pithampur as protests continue over Union Carbide waste

As the protest against the disposal of 337 tonnes of hazardous waste from Union Carbide intensifies, the administration has decided to impose Section 163 (formerly Section 144) to maintain law and order. The restrictions are effective immediately.
As the protest against the disposal of 337 tonnes of hazardous waste from Union Carbide intensifies, the administration has decided to impose Section 163 (formerly Section 144) to maintain law and order. The restrictions are effective immediately.
Top News
Latest News