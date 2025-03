Madhya Pradesh: Man in 'coma' walks out of hospital with tubes attached, alleges doctors ask money The man was admitted to the hospital after getting injured in a fight. His family was told that he had suffered a grave injuries and had slipped into a coma.

In a shocking incident reported from Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, a half-naked man with a toilet (colostomy) bag around his waist and a nasal tube was seen walking and shouting outside a private hospital. He accused doctors of seeking Rs 1 lakh for treating him. However, these allegations were denied by the medical facility. The video of man shouting in frustration was widely circulated and a enquiry has been launched.

Man in 'coma' creates ruckus outside the office

According to officials, Bunty Ninama, a resident of Moti Nagar, Ratlam, was initially admitted to the Government Hospital attached to the Medical College after being injured in a brawl in Deendayal Nagar police station limits on Sunday night before being shifted to GD Hospital. Eyewitnesses said he created ruckus outside the hospital on Monday and then left from there in an autorickshaw along with his wife.

His wife told reporters that she was given to believe that her husband was in coma. "We had already spent Rs 40,000 within 12 hours of admission at the hospital. I then left to arrange for more money. However, when I returned, my husband, who doctors said was in coma, was standing outside in an irate condition," she alleged.

Probe ordered

Following the incident, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr MS Sagar told reporters he had formed a three-member team to probe the issue.

Denying Ninama's allegations, the hospital management in a statement said the total bill of the patient, who was admitted in the ICU, was just Rs 8,000. The claim of the hospital demanding extra money was baseless, the statement added.

(PTI inputs)