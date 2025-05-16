Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Jagdish Devda sparks fresh row with controversial remark on Indian Army Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda has sparked a political controversy with his comments on the Indian Army made during a training program in Jabalpur.

Bhopal:

After Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah's controversial remarks on Colonel Sofia Qureshi, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda has now stirred a political storm with his comments on the Indian Army. Speaking at a civil defense volunteers' training program in Jabalpur, Devda claimed that "the entire nation, including the Indian Army and soldiers, is bowing at the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Devda's comments came while praising Modi for his response to the Pahalgam terror attack. "Not just the country, but the entire military is also bowing at Modi's feet for his strong stance against terrorism," Devda said, urging the audience to applaud the Prime Minister's leadership. The deputy chief minister added that no amount of praise for Modi's decisive actions against terror groups is enough, underscoring his view that the Prime Minister has led the fight against Pakistan-based militants.

Terrorists targeted tourists based on religion in Pahalgam, says Devda

During his speech, Devda also recalled the brutality of the Pahalgam attack, claiming that the terrorists had deliberately targeted tourists. "In Pahalgam, the terrorists asked tourists their religion before shooting them in front of their families. Women were separated, and men were executed before the eyes of their children and relatives," he said, adding that such atrocities cannot go unanswered. Devda asserted that the country would not rest until every militant and their supporters are eliminated.

Devda's remarks have sparked sharp reactions from the opposition, with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra calling the statement "extremely shameful and unfortunate." In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vadra said, "First, a minister in Madhya Pradesh made offensive remarks about women soldiers, and now the deputy chief minister has insulted our armed forces. The entire nation is proud of the valor of our soldiers, but BJP leaders are consistently disrespecting them. Instead of taking action against such leaders, the BJP is trying to shield them. What message is the party trying to send to our soldiers and the people of this country?"