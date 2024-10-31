Elephant death toll climbs to 9 in Bandhavgarh, officials suspect kodo poisoning behind deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

The death toll of elephants at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has reached nine, raising concerns about the reason behind their possible deaths. According to the information received, nine elephants have died so far, with one reportedly remaining under treatment. The officials are awaiting forensic results to confirm the cause of these deaths.

What we know so far

Concerns were first raised about the animals' health after four elephants from a 13-member herd were found dead in the reserve. Four others were also discovered ill during routine patrolling. Forest officials identified the herd and immediately began treatment of the affected elephants while also initiating an inquiry into the deaths of the remaining.

Earlier, a government official giving accurate data on the number of elephants who have died and how many others are receiving treatment stated that "8 elephants died in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. 1 elephant is still undergoing treatment, 2 have recovered, and 2 elephants are now completely healthy after successful treatment efforts."

Investigation underway

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the matter listed to be immediate, officials have started their investigation. Wildlife health teams from Kanha and Pench Tiger Reserves have joined the efforts, and 14 veterinarians are currently involved in post-mortem examinations and ongoing care for the surviving elephants.

A team of wildlife officers from the School of Wildlife Forensics and Health (SWFH) in Jabalpur is administering treatments, while Special Task Force (STSF) teams, along with a canine squad, are conducting searches within a 5-kilometer radius. Samples of paddy, kodo, and water from the area frequented by the elephants have been sent to SWFH for analysis.

The STSF team, assisted by the canine squad, has also searched seven farms and seven residences near the reserve, questioning five people in connection with the incident. Post-mortems on six elephants have been completed, with samples from one elephant sent to SWFH for examination.

Moreover, preliminary veterinary reports indicated that the elephants may have been poisoned by Kodo, a type of millet, but a final conclusion awaits the forensic analysis. Significantly, the Madhya Pradesh government has also prioritized the investigation, vowing to explore all possibilities and take decisive action against those found responsible.

(With inputs from Brajesh Shrivastava)