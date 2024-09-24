Tuesday, September 24, 2024
     
Seven killed, three injured after truck mows down auto-rickshaw in MP's Damoh

A truck crushed an auto near Tamanna Tiraha in Damoh. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Updated on: September 24, 2024 17:22 IST
Truck crushed auto-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh
Image Source : INDIA TV Truck crushed auto-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh

In a tragic incident, seven people lost their lives while three were injured after a speeding truck crushed an autorickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh on Tuesday. The injured were rushed to the district hospital. 

Police have started the investigation and are trying to identify the deceased and injured people. Soon after the accident, senior officers reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation with the help of JCB.

Damoh Superintendent of Police, Kirti Somvanshi said that seven people died in the incident and some people were injured. Apart from the injured, the addresses of those who have died are also not confirmed yet. The driver of the auto was also injured and was sent for treatment. 

(Reported by: Mahendra Singh Parihar)

