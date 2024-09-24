Seven killed, three injured after truck mows down auto-rickshaw in MP's Damoh

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Truck crushed auto-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh

In a tragic incident, seven people lost their lives while three were injured after a speeding truck crushed an autorickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh on Tuesday. The injured were rushed to the district hospital.

Police have started the investigation and are trying to identify the deceased and injured people. Soon after the accident, senior officers reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation with the help of JCB.

Damoh Superintendent of Police, Kirti Somvanshi said that seven people died in the incident and some people were injured. Apart from the injured, the addresses of those who have died are also not confirmed yet. The driver of the auto was also injured and was sent for treatment.

(Reported by: Mahendra Singh Parihar)