'If not now, then never…': Bageshwar Baba warns of 'jihad' in many forms, calls for Hindu unity Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has once again appealed to Hindus to wake up. He said that several forms of "jihad" are ongoing in the country, including "spit jihad," "land jihad," and "love jihad."

Bhopal:

Bageshwar Dham's head, Dhirendra Kirishna Shashtri, also known as Bageshwar Baba, made strong remarks about different forms of what he called "jihad" in India. Speaking recently at a public gathering in Bhopal, Bageshwar Baba said, "There are many jihads happening in the country, spit jihad, land jihad, and love jihad. People with frustrated and narrow mindsets trap Hindu sisters and daughters in the name of love. And when their intentions are not fulfilled, they kill them.”

‘If not now, then never…'

Appealing to the Hindu community, Bageshwar Baba warned that similar incidents could soon be widesperad. "Hindu sisters and daughters are not understanding this. That’s why we are trying day and night. Hindus, wake up! If not now, then never. If you don’t wake up now, then when will you? Today it happened in Burhanpur, but a day will come when it could happen in every household,” he said.

Bageshwar Baba on Malegaon blast case

On the Malegaon blast case, the self-styled godman claimed the idea of “saffron terrorism” was a politically motivated narrative designed to malign Sanatan Dharma. “A long time ago, when that incident happened, a story was scripted behind the scenes, it was called ‘saffron terrorism.’ The entire concpet was sponsored to defame saffron and Sanatan. But it was eventually proved that there is no such thing as saffron terrorism, nor can it ever exist. Saffron has always been about compassion, love and acceptance. That narrative has now been completely shut down,” he said.

Bageshwar Baba's big appeal to Hindus

Speaking on Hindu unity, he said, “Right now, there are fights over language in some places and regionalism in others but Hindus must not be divided. Some forces want to create ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’, but we have only one dream it should be “Bhagwa-e-Hind.” “We don’t have a problem with opponents. We have a problem with those Hindus who divide us in the name of caste,” he added.

Bageshwar Baba on Bihar

Speaking about Bihar, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said, "Bihar is already flourishing and will be the first state to become a Hindu Rashtra. We had a deep desire to visit Patna again, but last time, permission was denied due to security concerns."

ALSO READ: Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri on Meerut murder case: 'Thank God I am not married'