Vastu Tips: Do not keep these things at your head while sleeping, there can be big loss

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about staying away from certain things while sleeping at night. Keeping some things with you while sleeping keeps a person surrounded by many financial and mental problems. Never keep a purse or wallet with you while sleeping. Doing this one keeps worrying about money all the time which creates mental stress. You can keep money in a cupboard or any other safe place while sleeping.

One should not sleep with any kind of electronic gadgets, such as a mobile phone, or watch with you. Do not keep anything, newspaper or book related to your studies under your pillow. This insults Vidya. One more thing - never keep shoes and slippers near your head or under the bed. This has a negative effect on health.

There was this discussion in Vastu Shastra about staying away from certain things while sleeping at night. Hope you will definitely benefit from adopting these Vastu tips.