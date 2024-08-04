Planning to celebrate this Friendship Day? 5 budget-friendly cafes to visit in Connaught Place with besties

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 budget-friendly cafes to visit in Connaught Place

Friendship Day is the perfect occasion to spend quality time with your best friends, reminiscing about the good times and making new memories. Connaught Place, the bustling heart of Delhi, offers a variety of cafes that cater to all tastes and budgets. Here are five budget-friendly cafes in Connaught Place where you can enjoy a delightful time with your besties without burning a hole in your pocket.

1. Cha Bar

Cha Bar is a quaint and cozy cafe located within the Oxford Bookstore. It's a haven for book lovers and tea enthusiasts alike. With an extensive menu of teas from around the world and a selection of light snacks, it's the perfect spot to relax and catch up with friends. The calm ambiance and affordable prices make it a favourite among students and young professionals.

Address: N-81, Barakhamba Road, Block N, Connaught Place

2. Wenger’s Deli

A legendary name in Delhi, Wenger’s Deli offers a delightful array of sandwiches, pastries, and beverages. The cosy seating and nostalgic vibe make it an ideal spot for a casual hangout. The deli’s prices are reasonable, and the quality of food ensures you get great value for money.

Address: A-16, Connaught Place

3. The Chai Storey

The Chai Storey is a modern tea cafe with a vibrant and youthful atmosphere. It offers a wide range of teas, coffees, and quick bites that are easy on the pocket. The colourful decor and comfortable seating make it a great place to unwind and chat with friends.

Address: P-6/90, Connaught Circus

4. The Art House Cafe

This artistic cafe is perfect for those who appreciate creativity along with their coffee. The Art House Cafe features unique decor, cosy seating, and a menu that offers a variety of affordable snacks and beverages. The artistic ambiance provides a refreshing setting for a friendly get-together.

Address: N-3, Outer Circle, Connaught Place

5. Cafe Coffee Day

Café Coffee Day, a well-known chain, offers a reliable and budget-friendly option for spending time with friends. With its comfortable seating, free Wi-Fi, and a wide range of beverages and snacks, it’s a convenient spot for long conversations and laughter.

Address: Multiple outlets in Connaught Place

Tips for an Enjoyable Friendship Day

Plan Ahead: Connaught Place can get crowded, especially on weekends. Reserve a table if possible.

Budget Wisely: Set a budget and choose a cafe that fits within it to avoid overspending.

Share Plates: Sharing snacks can be a great way to try different items without spending too much.

Capture Moments: Don’t forget to take pictures to capture the fun moments with your friends.

Enjoy the Experience: Most importantly, relax and enjoy the day with your besties!

Celebrate this Friendship Day by exploring these budget-friendly cafes in Connaught Place and creating unforgettable memories with your friends!

