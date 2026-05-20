Bakrid 2026 date: When will Eid al-Adha be celebrated in India and Saudi Arabia? Know qurbani rules too

New Delhi:

Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid, one of the most important festivals in Islam. The festival is observed every year on the 10th day of Zil Hajj, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and arrives during the same period as the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

Eid-ul-Adha is deeply connected to the story of Prophet Ibrahim and his devotion towards Allah. According to Islamic belief, Prophet Ibrahim was willing to sacrifice his son after receiving Allah’s command in a dream. Before the sacrifice could happen, Allah accepted his faith and replaced his son with an animal instead. Since then, Muslims around the world have marked the occasion through prayers, qurbani, charity and family gatherings.

When is Eid al-Adha in India?

In India, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on Thursday, May 28, after the crescent moon was reportedly not sighted in several parts of the country.

Religious organisations and moon sighting committees later confirmed that Bakrid would therefore be observed a day later in India. Eid prayers are also expected to take place at Eidgahs and mosques across different cities during the morning hours.

However, Kashmir is likely to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on May 27 after local clerics reportedly confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon there.

Apart from India, countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia have also announced May 27 as the date for Eid-ul-Adha celebrations this year.

Eid al-Adha Date 2026 for Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia officially confirmed the sighting of the Zil Hajj crescent moon on Sunday, marking the beginning of the Islamic month.

Following the moon sighting, Monday, May 18, 2026, became the first day of Zil Hajj 1447 in Saudi Arabia. Eid-ul-Adha there will therefore be celebrated on Wednesday, May 27.

Arafat Day, considered one of the most spiritually important days in Islam and observed a day before Bakrid, will fall on May 26 in Saudi Arabia this year.

The annual Hajj pilgrimage is also currently underway, with lakhs of Muslims from different parts of the world travelling to Saudi Arabia for the religious journey.

Which animals can be sacrificed on Bakrid?

Islamic traditions mention certain rules regarding animals chosen for qurbani. The animal is expected to be healthy, physically fit and free from major illnesses or visible defects.

Animals that are blind, severely weak, unable to walk properly or suffering from serious disease are generally not considered suitable for sacrifice.

According to Islamic guidelines, a goat or sheep should be at least one year old for qurbani. A cow or buffalo should be at least two years old, while a camel should be at least five years old.

One goat or sheep can be sacrificed on behalf of one person. Meanwhile, seven people may jointly participate in the sacrifice of a cow, buffalo or camel.

Bakrid 2026 rules for qurbani and meat distribution

Bakrid is not only associated with sacrifice but also with compassion, charity and helping those in need. After qurbani, the meat is traditionally divided into three equal portions.

One portion is kept for the family, another is shared with relatives and friends, while the third portion is distributed among poor and needy people.

Islamic beliefs also say the animal selected for qurbani should be healthy enough to walk to the place of sacrifice on its own. The occasion is widely seen as a reminder of sacrifice, humanity, faith and complete devotion to Allah.