Pradosh Vrat on 5 September 2025: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and Rahu Kaal timings

In Hinduism, each holiday and fast has a unique meaning. Twice a month is the Pradosh Vrat, which is devoted to Lord Shiva. On both of the lunar month's Trayodashi days—one falling during Shukla Paksha and the other during Krishna Paksha—Pradosh Vrat is observed. On the day that Trayodashi Tithi falls during Pradosh Kaal, Pradosh Vrat is observed.

On the first Friday of September in 2025, which is the Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, Pradosh Vrat will be held. Worship during Pradosh Kaal is especially important on this day. Let us know in detail about the auspicious time and method of worship on this day.

Shubh muhurat for Pradosh Vrat puja

Brahma Muhurta – from 04:52 am to 05:38 am

Sandhya Muhurta – from 05:15 am to 06:24 am

Abhijeet Muhurta - from 12:12 pm to 01:02 pm

Auspicious time for worship during Pradosh od – from 06:50 pm to 07:59 pm

Rahu Kaal timings on 5 September 2025 in major cities

Delhi - 10:45 am to 12:20 pm

Mumbai - 11:04 am to 12:37 pm

Chandigarh - 10:46 am to 12:22 pm

Lucknow – 10:31 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.

Bhopal – 10:45 a.m. to 12:19 p.m.

Kolkata - 10:02 am to 11:35 am

Ahmedabad - 11:04 am to 12:38 pm

Chennai - 10:35 am to 12:08 pm

Sunrise and moonrise timings on Pradosh Vrat

Sunrise – 06:24 AM

Moonrise – 05:17 PM

Sunset – 06:50 PM

Moonset - 04:48 AM (on September 6)

Pradosh Kaal puja method step by step

It is very auspicious to worship Lord Shiva during Pradosh Kaal on the day of Pradosh Vrat. On September 5, Pradosh Kaal will start at 06:50 pm and will last till 07:59 pm. Let us know how to worship on this day.

On the day of Pradosh Kaal, you should worship both in the morning and evening. However, the evening time, i.e., Pradosh Kaal, is considered very auspicious for worship on this day. On this day, after bathing and meditation, you should wear clean clothes. After this, you should start worshipping Lord Shiva. You should offer flowers, Akshat, water, Bhaang-Dhatura, and Belpatra to Lord Shiva during worship. If possible, do Jalabhishek of Shivling. After this, you should chant Shiv Chalisa and Shiva Mantras. During worship, do recite the story of Pradosh Vrat. At the end of worship, the Aarti of Lord Shiva should be recited, and Prasad should be distributed.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)