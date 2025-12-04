Last full moon of 2025 tonight: Margashirsha Purnima rituals for wealth and harmony Margashirsha Purnima on December 4 is considered auspicious for peace and prosperity. Devotees perform simple rituals like Lakshmi puja, moon offering, Tulsi worship and charity.

New Delhi:

Purnima, the full moon day, is of great significance in Hinduism. It is the day when Hindus pray to the Goddess Lakshmi and the Moon God to receive their special blessings.

Margashirsha Purnima, which is an especially important and sacred day, falls on Thursday, December 4, the last full moon this year. People believe that some simple practices done on this night invite peace, prosperity, and good fortune.

Here are a few things which are generally suggested.

Worship of Maa Lakshmi

On the full moon evening, light a lamp and worship Goddess Lakshmi with devotion. It is believed that chanting the mantra, "Om Shreem Hreem Kleem Tribhuvan Mahalakshmya Asmank Daridrya Nashay Prachar Dhan Dehi Dehi Kleem Hreem Shreem Om", 108 times attracts her blessings and removes financial difficulties.

Offering water to the moon

At night, gaze at the full moon and offer water mixed with rice and flowers. This simple act is believed to strengthen the Moon's influence in one's horoscope, bringing calmness and emotional balance.

Chanting mantras

Mantras such as "Om Laxmiye Namah" or "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" can be chanted for spiritual growth. These mantras are especially beneficial if you are seeking peace of mind and clarity.

Reciting Sri Sukta or Kanakadhara Stotra

If you are facing financial difficulties, you can recite the Sri Sukta or Kanakadhara Stotra for some relief. It is believed that reciting these stotras can invite special grace of Goddess Lakshmi.

Tulsi Puja

Light a ghee lamp near the Tulsi plant, and circumambulate it seven times. Doing this with the chant of the Tulsi mantra is believed to bring harmony and prosperity into the home.

Charity

Food, clothes, or money donations on a Purnima are considered very auspicious. Items like white cloth or white food are especially linked to the Moon.

Lighting a lamp under a Peepal tree

For devotees seeking financial stability, lighting a lamp under the Peepal tree in the evening can be highly beneficial.

Offering cowries

During the puja, offer five yellow cowries to Maa Lakshmi, tie them in a red cloth, and place them in your locker or wherever you keep your cash and jewelry. Devotees believe doing this simple ritual can help one attract long-term wealth.

Worship of the Shivalinga

Offer milk, yogurt, and honey to the Shivalinga and read the Shiva Chalisa. It removes obstacles and brings clarity of mind.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)