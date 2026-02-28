Chandra Grahan 2026 mantras: Sacred chants to remove negativity during Lunar Eclipse

New Delhi:

A lunar eclipse, or Chandra Grahan, has always been considered a spiritually powerful and sensitive time in Vedic tradition. While astronomically it is simply the Earth casting its shadow on the Moon, spiritually it is believed to be a period when energies shift, emotions intensify, and the mind becomes more receptive. Because of this heightened sensitivity, chanting mantras during a lunar eclipse is considered one of the most effective ways to protect yourself from negative influences and invite peace, clarity, and positivity.

Chanting helps calm the mind, stabilise emotions, and strengthen your inner energy when external cosmic vibrations are unsettled. This year, the lunar eclipse will occur on March 3rd.

Most powerful mantras to chant during a lunar eclipse

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra for protection and healing

This is considered one of the most powerful mantras for protection, healing, and removing fear.

Mantra:

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe

Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan

Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat

Gayatri Mantra for spiritual purification and positivity

The Gayatri Mantra helps purify thoughts, improve clarity, and invite divine guidance.

Mantra:

Om Bhur Bhuvah Swaha

Tat Savitur Varenyam

Bhargo Devasya Dheemahi

Dhiyo Yo Nah Prachodayat

Om Namah Shivaya for inner strength and protection

This simple yet powerful mantra is associated with Lord Shiva, who represents transformation and protection.

Mantra:

Om Namah Shivaya

Chandra Mantra for emotional balance

Since the lunar eclipse directly affects the Moon, chanting the Moon mantra helps balance emotional energy.

Mantra:

Om Som Somaya Namah

Hare Krishna Maha Mantra for positivity and protection

This mantra raises spiritual vibrations and creates a strong protective aura.

Mantra:

Hare Krishna Hare Krishna

Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

Hare Rama Hare Rama

Rama Rama Hare Hare

Many spiritual practitioners believe that even a few minutes of chanting during the eclipse can bring powerful positive effects.

