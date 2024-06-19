When is Vat Purnima 2024? Know date, muhurat, history, rituals and significance

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vat Purnima 2024: Date, muhurat, history and rituals

As the auspicious occasion approaches, Vat Purnima is eagerly anticipated each year with deep devotion and commitment. This significant day is when married women observe a fast and offer prayers for the well-being and long life of their husbands. Vat Purnima, akin to Vat Savitri Vrat, holds immense significance in the cultural traditions, predominantly observed by women within the family. It marks a highly auspicious moment in the annual calendar. As we prepare to celebrate this special day, it's essential to understand a few key aspects of its observance.

Vat Purnima 2024: Date and timings

There are two schools of thought regarding the observation of Vat Purnima. According to the Purnimanta calendar, it is observed during Jyeshtha Amavasya, which coincides with Shani Jayanti this year. However, the Amanta calendar dictates observing it on Jyeshtha Purnima. Following the widely accepted practice, Vat Purnima in 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, June 21st.

Vat Purnima 2024 Date: June 21, 2024

Purnima tithi begins - 07:31 AM on June 21, 2024

Purnima tithi ends - 06:37 AM on June 22, 2024

Vat Purnima 2024: History and Significance

Vat Purnima centers around the tale of Savitri and Satyavan, where Savitri's unwavering devotion and wifely duty enable her to outwit Yamraj, the god of death, and save Satyavan from an untimely demise. The banyan tree, or Vat vriksha, is pivotal in the story as Savitri holds onto its roots while negotiating with Yamraj. Symbolically, the banyan tree represents the triad of Hindu deities – Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva. Vat Purnima venerates the strength and determination of a wife's love.

Vat Purnima 2024: Rituals