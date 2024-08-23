What is A1 and A2 labelling on dairy products? FSSAI explains and directs companies to stop using it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know about FSSAI guidelines on A1 and A2 labelling on dairy products.

In recent years, there has been a growing trend in the market for dairy products that are labelled as either A1 or A2. These labels refer to the type of protein found in milk, and it has become a topic of debate and confusion among consumers. As a result, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has stepped in to provide guidelines and directives to companies regarding the use of A1 and A2 labelling on dairy products.

What is A1 and A2 labelling on dairy products?

Firstly, let's understand what A1 and A2 refer to about dairy products. Milk contains two types of beta-casein protein – A1 and A2. These proteins are crucial for building and repairing body tissues, but they differ in their composition, which varies based on cow breed. The key difference between these two proteins lies in a single amino acid – proline. A1 protein contains proline while A2 protein does not.

FSSAI guidelines

Food safety regulator FSSAI on Thursday directed food businesses, including e-commerce players, to remove claims of ‘A1’ and ‘A2’ types of milk and milk products from packaging, calling such labelling misleading.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said these claims do not conform with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

In its latest order, FSSAI said it had examined the issue and found that A1 and A2 differentiation is linked to the structure of beta-casein protein in milk. However, current FSSAI regulations do not recognize this differentiation.

“FBOs are instructed to remove such claims from their products,” the regulator said, referring to food business operators.

E-commerce platforms were also told to remove these claims from products and websites immediately. Companies have been given six months to exhaust pre-printed labels, with no further extensions to be granted.

The regulator emphasized strict compliance with this directive.

Welcoming the order, Parag Milk Foods Chairman Devendra Shah said the FSSAI order is a step in the right direction. “A1 and A2 are the categories developed by marketing gimmicks. It’s essential that we eliminate misleading claims that can misinform consumers,” he said in a separate statement.

A1 or A2 milk product category never existed and globally also this trend is fading away, he said, and added that the FSSAI’s clarification supports this broader understanding.

