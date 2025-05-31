Live Miss World 2025 LIVE: Nandini Gupta among top 16 quarterfinalists in quest for the Miss World crown Miss World 2025 heats up! Nandini Gupta shines among the top 16 quarterfinalists vying for the coveted crown. The grand finale of the 72nd Miss World Festival 2025 is set to take place today at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Hyderabad, the city of pearls and rich heritage, is abuzz with excitement as it hosts the 72nd Miss World competition! The grand finale of the 72nd Miss World Festival 2025 is set to take place today. The event is being hosted in Hyderabad, Telangana, and will take place at the HITEX Exhibition Centre. Beauties from 108 countries have come to participate in the Miss World competition, out of which 40 contestants, including India's very own Nandini Gupta, have already showcased their charm and have been selected for the grand finale. Out of these, one will receive the Miss World crown.

Miss World Chairperson Julia Morley will head the prestigious jury, while Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, renowned entrepreneur Sudha Reddy, and Miss England 2014 Carina Tyrrell will serve as jury members. Officials said that everything is ready for the finals; the event will begin at 6:30 pm and end at 9:20 pm. However, you can watch the event online on SonyLIV or www.watchmissworld.com.