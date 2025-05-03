Is it right to drink sugarcane juice every day in summer? Know which people should be avoid Learn the benefits and risks of drinking sugarcane juice daily in summer. Know which people should avoid it due to health concerns. Stay informed about this refreshing summer drink.

New Delhi:

Summer season can be called the season of sugarcane. Because it is in this season that sugarcane is seen the most in the market. In this season, you will definitely find sugarcane juice at almost every juice shop. If you get a glass of cold sugarcane juice in the scorching heat, then nothing feels better than this. It is delicious as well as beneficial for our health. Its consumption increases the energy level in the body immediately. It helps in improving digestion and keeping the stomach clean. It is also considered beneficial for controlling blood pressure and cholesterol. Looking at its health benefits, the question comes to mind: can it be consumed daily? Is it safe to consume it daily in summer?

According to experts, sugarcane juice can be consumed daily in summers. It is a refreshing and hydrating drink that is beneficial for health. It is beneficial in reducing the fatigue caused by sun and heat in summers. It contains many vitamins and minerals along with electrolytes, which provide energy to the body. But it is not safe for everyone. In some health conditions, it can be consumed daily. Problems with drinking every day might be possible.

Who should not drink sugarcane juice daily?

Natural sugar in sugarcane juice It is very high in sugar. Therefore, people who have diabetes should not consume it. Because its consumption can increase blood sugar rapidly, which can cause problems.

Overweight people should not consume it. Because it contains both high calories and sugar. In such a situation, drinking it can also lead to weight gain. People who are on a weight loss journey or want to lose weight can consume it occasionally.

People who have digestion-related problems should not consume it. Because its consumption can cause bloating and acidity. Therefore, in case of digestion-related problems, it should be consumed only on the advice of a doctor.

People who take medicine daily for any health problem should also take it on the advice of their doctor.

People who have coughs, colds, or sore throats should avoid sugarcane juice. Because sugarcane is cold, and its consumption can increase the problem of phlegm.

You can drink sugarcane juice daily in summers. It helps in keeping the body hydrated. It also contains electrolytes, which help in keeping the body energetic. But people who have any health condition should drink it daily on the advice of their doctor. It should not be consumed in diabetes, weight gain, or digestion-related problems. In such a case, it can also be harmful.

