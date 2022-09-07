Happy Onam 2022: Thiruvonam Wishes, Greetings, SMS, HD Images, WhatsApp & Facebook Status for you

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Onam 2022

Happy Onam 2022: One of the most important festivals in Kerala, Onam is celebrated with great pomp and show in the month of Chingam. Onam is celebrated to honour Lord Vishnu, Vamana’s avatar and the return of the legendary King Mahabali, who led his state to the path of prosperity. According to the Malayalam calendar, the festival falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam. This year Atham fell on August 30 and Thiruvonam which is the final day of Onam celebrations is being held on September 8.

The preparations for the same are made by Malayalis all across. It is believed that during Onam celebrations, the spirits of the generous King visit his subjects and bless them with prosperity. Apart from this, it also marks the Malayalam New Year and witnesses people taking part in snake boat races (Vallam Kali). Men and women wear traditional attires and celebration of Tiger dances (Pulikali), flower decoration (Pookkalam), women's dance (Thumbi Thullal), mask dance (Kummattikali), martial arts (Onathallu), folk songs and dance (Atthachamayam) takes place.

Celebrate this auspicious festival with your near and dear ones this year, here we share some wishes, messages, quotes, images, and Facebook & Whatsapp status which you can forward to your friends and family.

Onam 2022: Best wishes, messages and greetings

May your life be decorated like Pookalam, sail in harmony like a snake boat, and provide you variety like the food at community luncheon

Onam is not just a festival to cherish, but a moment to reincarnate a past of prosperity and goodness. May this be an Onam with happiness and prosperity.

May the spirit of Onam remain everywhere in whatever you do, whatever you think, and whatever you hope in your life.

May the spirit of Onam guide you in your life and fulfill what you desire and hope for the best. Happy Onam.

Colorful pookalam…Lively songs…

Delicious feasts…

Complete it with prayers to have a blessed year ahead till next Onam festival.

Happy Onam!

Aishwaryavum, Samriddiyum …. Niranja nalla nalukal.. ennum undavatte oppam _manassil snehathinte oru …onam. HAPPY ONAM!

May Lord Vamana bless you with a wonderful harvest of your deeds at all times and on this festive occasion, may you reap a wonderful harvest of the crop, relationship and happiness.

May the spirit of Onam guide you in your life and fulfill what you desire and hope for the best.

Onam 2022: Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Status

