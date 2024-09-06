Happy Hartalika Teej 2024: Wishes, messages, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Happy Hartalika Teej 2024

Hartalika Teej is a sacred festival celebrated primarily by women across India, especially in states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. It holds immense cultural and religious significance as married women pray for the well-being and long life of their husbands, while unmarried women seek a virtuous life partner. This year, Hartalika Teej falls on September 6, 2024, and it is the perfect occasion to send heartfelt wishes and messages to your loved ones.

Whether you’re looking to send your blessings to family or friends or want to share the festive joy on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook, we’ve got you covered with the best Hartalika Teej 2024 wishes, messages, and status updates!

Happy Hartalika Teej 2024: Wishes and Messages

May this Hartalika Teej bring joy, love, and prosperity to your life!

Wishing you a blissful Teej filled with devotion and happiness!

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your marriage with eternal love and harmony!

On this auspicious Teej, may your life be filled with happiness, peace, and good health!

May the divine blessings of Mahadev and Mata Parvati bring everlasting happiness and marital bliss into your life. Happy Hartalika Teej!

On this auspicious day, may you be showered with happiness, love, and prosperity. Happy Hartalika Teej to you and your family!

Sending warm wishes and abundant happiness to all the married women fasting on this auspicious day. May Goddess Parvati graciously accept your fast and bless you abundantly.

Pray with a pure heart, and the divine couple will bless your married life with joy and peace. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May this Teej, you and your partner create a bond that is eternal. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your home and fill it with laughter this Teej. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Wishing you a blessed Hartalika Teej! May Goddess Parvati bless you with a harmonious married life and fulfil all your desires.

Happy Hartalika Teej! May your fast bring happiness, peace, and love to your relationship. Enjoy this special day with devotion and joy.

May Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva bless your life with marital bliss and harmony. Have a prosperous Hartalika Teej!

Wishing you all the happiness and love on this Hartalika Teej. May your fast be fruitful and your prayers answered!

Happy Hartalika Teej 2024: Images

Image Source : GOOGLEHappy Hartalika Teej 2024

Image Source : GOOGLEHappy Hartalika Teej 2024

Image Source : GOOGLEHappy Hartalika Teej 2024

Image Source : GOOGLEHappy Hartalika Teej 2024

Image Source : GOOGLEHappy Hartalika Teej 2024

Happy Hartalika Teej 2024: Whatsapp and Facebook Status

May the blessings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati provide all that is required to nurture a wholesome and blissful relationship. Happy Hartalika Teej!

Hartalika Teej beautifully symbolises the love and sacrifice of Maa Parvati for Lord Shiva. May your marriage be graced with the same enduring love, compassion, and dedication. Happy Hartalika Teej!

May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati always be there to bless you and shower you with love. Wishing a very Happy Hartalika Teej.

Hands painted with mehendi, colourful leheriyas draped around, swinging through the monsoon showers. Wishing you a very Happy Hartalika Teej full of celebrations.

Happy Hartalika Teej! May the divine love of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva fill your life with endless joy and devotion.

This Hartalika Teej, let’s celebrate the eternal bond of love and dedication. May your fast be rewarded with prosperity and happiness!

Wishing all my sisters and friends a joyful and blessed Hartalika Teej! Let’s celebrate the power of devotion and love.

Fasting, prayers, and devotion. Let this Hartalika Teej bring peace and joy to your life!

May the divine bond of love between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati inspire you to embrace love and devotion. Wishing you all a Happy Hartalika Teej!

Wishing you a blessed Hartalika Teej! May your devotion bring divine blessings to your family!

May the divine grace of Goddess Parvati strengthen your bond of love! Happy Hartalika Teej!

On this Teej, may all your prayers be answered, and may you be blessed with eternal happiness!