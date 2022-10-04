Happy Dussehra 2022: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, HD Images, WhatsApp, FB statuses for friends & family

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy Dussehra 2022

Happy Dussehra 2022: The festival of Dussehra is a major Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year. It marks the celebration of the victory of 'good over evil.' It is observed on the tenth day in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin. This year it will be celebrated on October 5 with great pomp and show. There is much folklore attached to the celebrations of Dussehra. According to Ramayana, the day started being celebrated after Lord Rama defeated the ten-headed Ravan who abducted Sita. People on this day burn large effigies of Ravan, Meghanath and Kumbhakaran. The excitement of the festival season is at its peak and here are some wishes, SMSes, quotes, HD images and statuses that you can send your friends and family.

Happy Dussehra 2022: Whatsapp Messages, SMS, Best Wishes, Facebook Statuses

Good wishes for a joyous Vijayadashmi! May Goddess Durga grant all your wishes and bless you with good health, success and happiness.

Happy Dussehra to you and your family. May Lord Rama bless you with strength and courage to follow the path of virtue and righteousness.

Dussehra signifies the victory of good over evil.

May all the evil around you vanish by the

virtue of the goodness in and around you.

Happy Dussehra!

May Lord Rama keep lighting your path of success and may you achieve victory in every phase of life. Jai Shri Ram. Happy Dussehra!

May your troubles go up in smoke with the fireworks. Happy Dussehra!

Happy Dussehra 2022 HD images and wallpapers:

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Dussehra 2022

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Dussehra 2022

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Dussehra 2022

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Dussehra 2022

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Dussehra 2022

Image Source : FREEPIKHappy Dussehra 2022

Wish you all a Happy Dussehra!

Read More Lifestyle News