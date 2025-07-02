Getting your first tattoo? Basic guidelines every first-timer should keep in mind before getting inked Tattoo studios are now witnessing a surge of first timers, who arrive in with a mix of excitement along with understandable anxiety. For anyone who is planning to get a tattoo for the first time, following these fundamentals is essential. Read on.

Tattoos are no longer a niche or a rebel expression, but have now become mainstream and perceived as a prominent form of self-expression attached with a story having deep meaning to it. Tattoo culture is rapidly expanding in India, particularly among the urban youngsters community.

Tattoo studios are now witnessing a surge of first timers, who arrive in with a mix of excitement along with understandable anxiety. Sunny Bhanushali, Founder, Aliens Tattoo says, "we had the privilege to welcome a lot of first-timers in the past few years and guide them with their first steps in the world of ink, especially when they walk into the studio carrying their own mix of emotions. Leveraging these experiences, we have compiled our own practical guidebook for anyone who is considering getting a tattoo, which addresses the common concerns and provides the newcomers with crucial insights, ensuring they feel empowered and informed before taking their first leap."

For anyone who is planning to get a tattoo for the first time, following these fundamentals is essential. Read on.

Pain is Real, but can be managed

The universal question and the most common fear among the first timers is "Will it hurt?" The degree of pain is subjective and largely depends on your pain threshold and where you place your tattoo. Generally, areas with more muscles or fat, like your arms or forearms are less sensitive and tend to hurt less than bonier regions like ribs or ankles. Simple things like deep breathing, maintaining good hydration and ensuring you arrive at your appointment well-rested could help you to mitigate the tattoo process without any discomfort.

Prioritise hygiene above all

Hygiene is paramount when looking for a tattoo studio. Do not settle for any setup that appears less pristine in an attempt to cut costs. Reputable and professional establishments operate with hospital grade hygiene standards ensuring all equipments are sterelized, fresh gloves for every new client, single use needles are used and the entire premises is impecebaly clean. These are standard practices which every tattoo studio should follow and compromising with these can pose severe risks, including infections, injury, scars or other dangerous health outcomes.

Choose wisely, avoid any regrets

The design regret is a real phenomenon, and we recommend to always consult, discuss and plan your design before getting your tattoo avoiding any impulsive decision. Delve into multiple questions to yourself that why this particular design matters to you, opt for a consultation with the artist which can also provide you the digital mock up of your design.

Aftercare- Crucial for your Tattoo

The process of having a tattoo in your life doesn't conclude at a tattoo studio; diligent aftercare is vital, which ensures your tattoo's longevity and appearance. One must ensure gentle cleaning, regular applications of healing ointments, avoiding direct sun exposure and refraining from scratching should be fundamentally followed. Inadequate care can lead your tattoo to a distorted design and invite infections. While the healing process varies and is subjective but in general, it heals well in 2-3 weeks.

Nervousness is normal

It is natural that the first time tattoo seekers might feel a bit nervous of the process after all it is a permanent commitment. However, a reputable studio and an experienced artist will guide you through every stage and help you feel comfortable and confident throughout the process.

Be informed, do your research

Making an informed decision always helps. Research every aspect in detail about your design, choosing an ideal tattoo studio and artist. You can delve into the previous work, client feedback, and ask about your doubts in detail and get clarity on every minute question.

