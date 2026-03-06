Think you’re healthy because you’re thin? Nutrition expert says look deeper

New Delhi:

For years, thinness has been widely seen as a sign of good health. The concept of a lean body is often linked to discipline, a balanced lifestyle, and an active lifestyle. In everyday discourse, the concept of slimness is often used to guarantee that everything is okay inside the body, as it is often perceived that everything is working well inside the body when one is slim.

However, experts say this assumption can be misleading. According to Dr Bindushree Bhandary, Nutritionist at Herbalife India, many individuals who appear slim may still be metabolically unhealthy, a condition often referred to as hidden obesity. “Thinness has long been seen as a sign of good health, but many people who appear slim may still be metabolically unhealthy on the inside,” Dr Bhandary explains. “This silent condition, often called hidden obesity, can quietly affect long-term wellbeing.”

Why the scale can be misleading

Many people still rely on body weight or Body Mass Index (BMI) to judge their health. While these measurements are easy to track, they reveal very little about what is happening inside the body. BMI cannot show fat distribution, muscle quality, inflammation levels or how efficiently the body processes sugar and fats.

“BMI and body weight do not tell the complete story of metabolic health,” Dr Bhandary says. “A person may look lean but still carry harmful fat around vital organs, which can disrupt normal metabolic functioning.” This creates a gap between how healthy someone appears and what is actually happening internally.

What happens inside the body

Hidden obesity develops when internal metabolic balance begins to shift. Blood sugar regulation may weaken, fat metabolism becomes less efficient, and inflammation can gradually increase. These changes often occur without obvious symptoms. Over time, they may raise the risk of several lifestyle-related conditions, including diabetes, heart disease, fatty liver disease and chronic fatigue, even in individuals who look physically fit.

“These internal imbalances develop slowly and often remain unnoticed for years,” Dr Bhandary notes. “By the time symptoms appear, metabolic damage may already be present.”

The role of diet

Diet plays a crucial role in metabolic health. Highly processed foods, refined carbohydrates, sugary drinks and low fibre intake can damage metabolic balance even if they do not cause visible weight gain. At the same time, diets that lack protein and essential micronutrients can weaken muscle health and hormonal balance. “A diet that looks ‘light’ is not always nourishing,” Dr Bhandary says. “Skipping meals, surviving on tea and snacks, or relying heavily on packaged foods may keep weight low, but do not support the body’s internal health.”

Balanced meals, she adds, should include quality protein, whole grains, healthy fats, fibre, fruits, vegetables and adequate hydration.

Lifestyle habits that quietly affect health

Beyond nutrition, everyday habits also play a major role. “Muscle is not just about appearance,” Dr Bhandary explains. “It plays an essential role in regulating blood sugar, metabolism and energy levels.” Regular movement and strength-building activities are therefore important for maintaining metabolic health.

Experts say health should not be judged purely by appearance. A lean body does not automatically guarantee healthy metabolism, balanced hormones or stable blood sugar levels. “True health is about how well the body processes food, manages energy and responds to daily stress,” Dr Bhandary says. “Real prevention is not about trying to be thin,” Dr Bhandary adds. “It is about building a lifestyle that supports the body’s internal balance.”

