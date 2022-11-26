Anti-Bacterial wet wipes, toys to Clip on teether: Things to carry while travelling with your baby

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Things to carry while travelling with your baby

It might be difficult to decide what to bring on a trip with a baby and what to leave behind. Most of the time, you probably need exactly what you may have left at home. However, it is impossible to bring everything on your list with you. The baby bag checklist is being scrutinised for all these reasons, including weight restrictions, the sheer difficulties of lugging around so much luggage with a baby, and the feeling that you've packed your entire house for a two-day trip.

Here are ten things that are must carry when travelling with a baby:

Carrier/Stroller

'Wear your baby!', an infant carrier comes as a blessing in disguise making you hands free and keeping your little one securely strapped onto you as well. Not only is this a convenience during the travel journey, it also serves as a must have in your bag while vacationing during sightseeing and shopping.

For children that have outgrown the carrier, carrying a stroller may seem bulky but is convenient and less cumbersome than carrying the child in arms. If not both, than either is a must have with you.

Noise free/Quiet toys

Any mode of travel, air, road or sea in most cases comes with fellow passengers around. For the sake of their privacy along with the avid engagement purpose of your child, it is a good idea to invest in some noise free toys.

Pop it figures, squigz, suction cup rotators, plush toys, stacking cups, shape sorters, wooden puzzles, finger puppets, board books: the options are several.

White noise machine

Travel often plays truant with a baby's sleep routine. Add to that an unfamiliar surroundings. One can never be sure of the noise levels on an airplane or hotel room overlooking a busy street. A portable white noise machine can prove to be god sent in such times. (Use a white noise app on your phone if you do not have a machine)

Nursing Cover

If you are breastfeeding mum, this one is your bestfriend while travelling. A hungry baby can never be soothed without a quick session at the breast. While travelling this could mean having to feed anywhere. A nursing cover can make you feel comfortable about having to feed in public or may just be the need of your surroundings when you need to get down to feeding your baby.

Silicone Mat/Snack Cup

For infants that are on finger foods or toddlers too during regular meal times, a silicone mat or silicone snack cup could make it easier to have them snack on the go at their convenience while you tour through your said sightseeing attraction for the day or indulge in a meal at one of the local eateries at your travel destination.

Lightweight Baby Cover Up

This single item could serve multiple purposes, it could work as a blanket for your baby when they could be cold, it could act as a nursing cover, a swaddle, a shield against the scorching sun or a spread on the floor in case of the need to perform a quick diaper change.

Baby Thermometer

Variations in temperature, change in environment, a general sleep routine that has gone for a toss or the widespread food + water exposure: reasons for their little immunity fluctuating and a baby coming down with a fever while travelling is common situations parents face. Having a baby thermometer handy can just make you feel less stressed in such times as you can ascertain the baby's body temperature easily.

Small night lamp

Your baby may be used to night light or the twinkling street lights that make their way through your window curtains. Pitch darkness may not of comfort to them, but while travelling the hotel room may have neither of these that your baby is used to. A lightweight night lamp that is battery free and runs on a simple USB could prove to be beneficial while traveling for the very said purpose.

Clip on teether/pacifier

A teething baby is often a difficult one to manage. A teether that can be clipped onto the baby's clothing makes it easier for you to have it accessible for whenever they need to be distracted, seem fussy or are simply in need of some pacifying.

Anti-Bacterial Wet Wipes

Call it being fussy but these on-the-go anti-bacterial wipes can be handy to wipe down surroundings of your baby in a long journey on a public transport, in a park while your little one has just played on a mucky patch, while dinning at a local restaurant if you feel the need to be cautious about the hygiene levels of the table or the cutlery or in times when there is no accessibility to simple water and soap for hand washing.

