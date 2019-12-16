Royal cuisine on menu for MP food fest

The Madhya Pradesh state government will organize a four-day food festival here from December 26

In a bid to promote tourism in Madhya Pradesh, the state government will organize a food festival here from December 26 wherein erstwhile royal kitchens will be recreated for culinary delight of visitors. Tourism Minister Surendra Singh Baghel told reporters on Monday that the government will invite 15 royal families from Indore, Sailana, Dhar, Rewa, Bhopal, Narsinghgarh, Ratlam, Jaora in the state to present their traditional cuisine during the four-day event. "Famous chefs and food bloggers and writers have also been invited," the minister said.

He said the government is also planning to promote tribal tourism in Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani and other districts to bring to light the tribal way of life. "A work plan has been prepared to promote tribal tourism. The annual tribal festival 'Bhagoria' will also be promoted," he said. In other initiatives, the government is planning to develop tourist spots like Orchha, Mandu, Pachmarhi for destination weddings in partnership with the private sector and film industry. Besides, the government will also participate in roadshows held during international travel marts and events to promote the state as a tourist destination.

"We will hold road shows in international events and travel marts in London, Paris, Singapore, Madrid etc. Besides, Buddhist tourist spots in MP would also be promoted among devotees of Buddhism in some Asian countries," the minister added.

While 7.08 crore domestic tourists visited the central Indian state during the year 2017, the number grew to 8 crores in 2018, said Secretary, Madhya Pradesh Tourism, Faiz Ahmed Kidwai. The number of foreign visitors during the year 2017 was 3.64 lakh, which went up to 3.75 lakh in the year 2018. Kidwai also said the government will submit a revised proposal to the Centre for development of the 'Ram Gaman Path' (the mythological route from Chitrakoot to Amarkantak undertaken by Lord Ram during his 14-year-old exile).