Coronavirus in India: Five important updates you should know

The first cases of Coronavirus were reported in Kerala. All three cases have reported have now fully recovered.

Coronavirus outbreak has created a state of a medical emergency in the world. What started off from Wuhan City in China has now reached different parts of the world. The fear of coronavirus has gripped the entire world population, and nothing seems to be working for now. The virus has also reached India and multiple Coronavirus positive cases have been reported lately. A group of tourists who returned back to India from Italy have been kept under observation after a man from the group was tested positive of the virus. Tech giant Intel has also said that one of its employees in Bengaluru may be exposed to the virus and has been kept under quarantine.

The total number of Coronavirus positive cases reported in India is 28. Out of these 28, 16 are foreign nations and 9 are Indian citizens. Three out of these reported cases have recovered from the virus. The first Coronavirus positive case was reported from Kerala. Three individuals were detected to be infected by the virus but all of them have now recovered.

Five important updates after Coronavirus outbreak in India

PM Narendra Modi cancels Holi Milan

PM Modi on Wednesday informed that he will not be taking part in any Holi Milan program this year after the expert's advised him to avoid mass gathering in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak.

Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2020

Shortage of Masks in Delhi NCR

Soon after the testing of Coronavirus positive cases in Delhi NCR, the demand for preventive masks went up and there was a shortage of N95 and surgical masks reported in the capital city. Many reported that these preventive masks are being sold at a higher price than the usual and black marketers have stepped in to take advantage of people's fear.

Advisory by Delhi schools

A school in Noida was shut after it was reported that students from the school had attended a birthday party given by coronavirus infected person. The students have been kept under observation and school was close for three days. Now in afresh advisory, Delhi schools have requested parents to keep their wards at home if they report respiratory symptoms such as cold and cough.

Drug against Coronavirus

According to reports China will be using a Roche Holding AG arthritis drug to treat people who have been infected by the virus. Meanwhile, they are working to develop a treatment for the virus. Tocilizumab, sold by the Swiss pharma giant under the trade name Actemra can be used to treat patients with severe lung damage There is no clinical trial evidence yet that the drug will be effective on coronavirus patients, however.

Screening of foreign visitors

Passengers of 12 countries are required to go through a screening to check Coronavirus infection. These countries include Nepal, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, among others. The Indian government also decided to suspend e-visa granted to citizens of Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan amidst fear of the virus.

Over 25 thousand passengers kept under community screening

After the outbreak of Coronavirus, the Indian government has brought over 25, 738 passengers under community screening and over 5 lakh people have been screened at airports. 12,431 passengers have gone under screening at major and minor seaports.