Tuesday, June 04, 2024
     
  5. National Cheese Day 2024: 5 recipes for cheese lovers to celebrate the day

Today is a glorious day dedicated to the world's most beloved dairy product! To celebrate, we've compiled a list of 5 delectable recipes that will have any cheese lover saying "cheese" with glee.

Written By: Rahul Pratyush @29_pratyush New Delhi Published on: June 04, 2024 16:17 IST
National Cheese Day 2024
Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 recipes for cheese lovers to celebrate the day

It's a glorious day for cheese enthusiasts! June 4th marks National Cheese Day, a celebration of the world's most delicious dairy product. From creamy brie to sharp cheddar, cheese offers a vast universe of flavours and textures.  Whether you prefer it mild, sharp, creamy, or crumbly, there's a cheese out there waiting to be savoured. To honour this cheesy occasion, here are 5 delectable recipes guaranteed to make your taste buds sing.

The Ultimate Mac and Cheese:

India Tv - Mac and Cheese

Image Source : GOOGLEMac and Cheese

This isn't your average boxed mac and cheese. This recipe is pure cheesy goodness, perfect for a comforting and satisfying meal.

Ingredients:

  • 230g  elbow macaroni
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup grated Gruyere cheese
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/8 tsp black pepper
  • Pinch of paprika (optional)

Instructions:

  1. Cook the macaroni according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
  2. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Whisk in flour and cook for 1 minute.
  3. Slowly whisk in milk, bringing to a simmer. Cook until thickened, about 5 minutes.
  4. Remove from heat and stir in cheddar, Gruyere, and Parmesan cheeses until melted. Season with salt and pepper.
  5. In a large bowl, combine cooked macaroni and cheese sauce. Toss to coat.
  6. Transfer to a baking dish and sprinkle with paprika (optional). Bake at 375°F for 15 minutes, or until golden brown on top.

The All-American Cheeseburger:

India Tv - Cheeseburger

Image Source : GOOGLECheeseburger

A classic cheeseburger is a must-have for any cheese lover. This recipe allows you to customise it to your liking with your favourite cheese and toppings.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1 hamburger bun
  • Lettuce, tomato, onion (optional)
  • Sliced cheese of your choice (cheddar, Swiss, pepper jack, etc.)
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Cooking oil

Instructions:

  1. Form ground beef into patties slightly larger than your hamburger bun. Season with salt and pepper.
  2. Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook burgers until the desired doneness, flipping once.
  3. In the last minute of cooking, place a slice of cheese on each patty and let it melt.
  4. Toast the hamburger bun if desired.
  5. Assemble your burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese-topped patty, and your favourite condiments.

 

Cheesy Garlic Bread:

India Tv - Cheesy Garlic Bread

Image Source : GOOGLECheesy Garlic Bread

This cheesy side dish is perfect for dipping or adding to any meal.

Ingredients:

  • 1 loaf French bread, sliced
  • 1/2 cup softened butter
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 tsp dried oregano
  • Pinch of salt and pepper

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
  2. In a small bowl, combine softened butter and minced garlic.
  3. Brush the garlic butter mixture on both sides of the bread slices.
  4. Arrange the bread slices on a baking sheet.
  5. In a separate bowl, combine mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano, salt, and pepper.
  6. Sprinkle the cheese mixture evenly over the bread slices.
  7. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until cheese is melted and golden brown.

The Perfect Grilled Cheese:

India Tv - Grilled Cheese

Image Source : GOOGLEGrilled Cheese

This childhood favourite is a cheese lover's dream come true. Simple ingredients come together to create a warm and gooey masterpiece.

Ingredients:

  • 2 slices of bread of your choice (white, wheat, sourdough)
  • 2 slices of your favourite cheese (cheddar, Gruyere, Havarti, etc.)
  • Butter

Instructions:

  1. Spread butter on one side of each bread slice.
  2. Place cheese slices on one unbuttered side of each bread slice.
  3. Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add the sandwiches and cook until golden brown and cheese is melted, flipping once.
  4. Cut in half and enjoy!

 

Heavenly Cheese Puffs:

India Tv - Cheese Puffs

Image Source : GOOGLECheese Puffs

These light and airy cheese puffs are perfect for a party appetizer or a cheesy snack.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 cup grated parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. In a saucepan, bring water and butter to a boil. Once boiling, remove from heat and stir in the flour all at once. Beat vigorously with a wooden spoon until the mixture forms a smooth ball.
  3. Let the dough cool slightly for about 5 minutes. Then, one at a time, beat in the eggs until fully incorporated. The dough will be sticky.
  4. Stir in parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper.
  5. Drop tablespoons of dough onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving space between each puff for them to expand.
  6. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown and puffed.
  7. Serve warm and enjoy!
