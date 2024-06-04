National Cheese Day 2024: 5 recipes for cheese lovers to celebrate the day

It's a glorious day for cheese enthusiasts! June 4th marks National Cheese Day, a celebration of the world's most delicious dairy product. From creamy brie to sharp cheddar, cheese offers a vast universe of flavours and textures. Whether you prefer it mild, sharp, creamy, or crumbly, there's a cheese out there waiting to be savoured. To honour this cheesy occasion, here are 5 delectable recipes guaranteed to make your taste buds sing.
The Ultimate Mac and Cheese:
This isn't your average boxed mac and cheese. This recipe is pure cheesy goodness, perfect for a comforting and satisfying meal.
Ingredients:
- 230g elbow macaroni
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
- 2 cups milk
- 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup grated Gruyere cheese
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp black pepper
- Pinch of paprika (optional)
Instructions:
- Cook the macaroni according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
- In a saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. Whisk in flour and cook for 1 minute.
- Slowly whisk in milk, bringing to a simmer. Cook until thickened, about 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat and stir in cheddar, Gruyere, and Parmesan cheeses until melted. Season with salt and pepper.
- In a large bowl, combine cooked macaroni and cheese sauce. Toss to coat.
- Transfer to a baking dish and sprinkle with paprika (optional). Bake at 375°F for 15 minutes, or until golden brown on top.
The All-American Cheeseburger:
A classic cheeseburger is a must-have for any cheese lover. This recipe allows you to customise it to your liking with your favourite cheese and toppings.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 hamburger bun
- Lettuce, tomato, onion (optional)
- Sliced cheese of your choice (cheddar, Swiss, pepper jack, etc.)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Cooking oil
Instructions:
- Form ground beef into patties slightly larger than your hamburger bun. Season with salt and pepper.
- Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook burgers until the desired doneness, flipping once.
- In the last minute of cooking, place a slice of cheese on each patty and let it melt.
- Toast the hamburger bun if desired.
- Assemble your burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese-topped patty, and your favourite condiments.
Cheesy Garlic Bread:
This cheesy side dish is perfect for dipping or adding to any meal.
Ingredients:
- 1 loaf French bread, sliced
- 1/2 cup softened butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1/4 tsp dried oregano
- Pinch of salt and pepper
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F.
- In a small bowl, combine softened butter and minced garlic.
- Brush the garlic butter mixture on both sides of the bread slices.
- Arrange the bread slices on a baking sheet.
- In a separate bowl, combine mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, oregano, salt, and pepper.
- Sprinkle the cheese mixture evenly over the bread slices.
- Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until cheese is melted and golden brown.
The Perfect Grilled Cheese:
This childhood favourite is a cheese lover's dream come true. Simple ingredients come together to create a warm and gooey masterpiece.
Ingredients:
- 2 slices of bread of your choice (white, wheat, sourdough)
- 2 slices of your favourite cheese (cheddar, Gruyere, Havarti, etc.)
- Butter
Instructions:
- Spread butter on one side of each bread slice.
- Place cheese slices on one unbuttered side of each bread slice.
- Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add the sandwiches and cook until golden brown and cheese is melted, flipping once.
- Cut in half and enjoy!
Heavenly Cheese Puffs:
These light and airy cheese puffs are perfect for a party appetizer or a cheesy snack.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup water
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 4 large eggs
- 1 cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In a saucepan, bring water and butter to a boil. Once boiling, remove from heat and stir in the flour all at once. Beat vigorously with a wooden spoon until the mixture forms a smooth ball.
- Let the dough cool slightly for about 5 minutes. Then, one at a time, beat in the eggs until fully incorporated. The dough will be sticky.
- Stir in parmesan cheese, salt, and pepper.
- Drop tablespoons of dough onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving space between each puff for them to expand.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown and puffed.
- Serve warm and enjoy!