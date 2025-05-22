Mishti Doi: Make this Bengali delicacy at home easily during summer, know recipe The taste of Mishti Doi from Bengal is light and sweet. This sweet made from milk, sugar, and curd is very tasty to eat. So let us know how to prepare it easily at home during summer.

New Delhi:

Consumption of curd is considered beneficial for the stomach. Curd helps in keeping the stomach cool and also keeps the digestive system healthy. Sweet food items are also prepared from curd. Famous Bengal's Mishti Doi is prepared using curd. Mishti Doi, i.e., sweet curd, is very tasty to eat, and you can easily make it at home by following the recipe mentioned in the article.

Ingredients for making Mishti Doi

Milk one litre of milk

Curd: 2 tablespoons

Sugar: 1 cup

Saffron

Method of making Mishti Doi

To make mishti doi, or sweet curd, you should use thick milk. Boil full-cream milk in a vessel. You have to thicken the milk. Keep stirring it continuously in between while boiling.

When the milk thickens to half, then you have to keep it on a low flame.

Now, take a pan and melt the sugar in it. Do this step very carefully; otherwise, the sugar will burn. When the sugar melts and turns light brown, mix it into the milk.

Stir it well in the milk, and then turn off the gas. Let the milk cool down for a while, and when it is lukewarm, mix 2 spoons of curd in it well.

To set mishti doi, you should use an earthen pot. Put the prepared mixture in an earthen pot, cover it, and leave it to set for 7 to 8 hours. If the weather is cold, then it may take more time.

When it freezes, store it in the fridge. You can also garnish it with saffron, or else, you can use raisins too.

Keep the mishti doi in a warm place to set. It takes more time than curd to set. The time will also vary with the temperature of your city. Once the misti dahi is set, keep it in the fridge. Serve mishti doi with your meal or have it as a dessert.

