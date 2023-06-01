Thursday, June 01, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Food
  5. Is eating eggs in the evening healthy? Find out

Is eating eggs in the evening healthy? Find out

Omega 3 and a variety of proteins are both found in eggs. However, you receive specific benefits if you eat it in the evening.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 01, 2023 14:39 IST
Is eating eggs in the evening healthy? Find out
Image Source : FREEPIK Is eating eggs in the evening healthy? Find out

There are many benefits of eating eggs. Actually, there is protein in the egg, but its omega-3 is considered beneficial for the brain in many ways. When talking about the right time to eat an egg, many people like to eat it at breakfast. However, eating it even in the evening can be beneficial for your health. Today, we will learn what are the benefits of eating eggs in the evening.

Eating eggs in the evening benefits:

1. Relieves Stress

The biggest advantage of eating eggs in the evening is that they are rich in tryptophan, which is helpful in reducing stress. This tryptophan actually calms your mind and reduces hormonal disturbances in the body. So, for this reason, you must eat eggs in the evening.

2. Improves Sleep

Melatonin has a major role in improving sleep. It helps improve the functioning of your nerve cells and signals the body to go to sleep. Actually, melatonin is the hormone that sets the body clock and plays a big role in sleep deprivation.

3. Increases Vitamin D Supplements

Related Stories
River rafting in Rishikesh: Essential tips for a safe & thrilling adventure

River rafting in Rishikesh: Essential tips for a safe & thrilling adventure

Chaulai Saag: Know recipe, benefits for strong bones

Chaulai Saag: Know recipe, benefits for strong bones

5 clean beaches in India for a refreshing coastal experience

5 clean beaches in India for a refreshing coastal experience

Tips to make your loved ones smile on National Smile Day: History, quotes, messages

Tips to make your loved ones smile on National Smile Day: History, quotes, messages

Eggs rich in vitamin D improve the functioning of your bones and brain cells. When you eat eggs in the evening, they get stored in the body in the form of good cholesterol and as soon as you come in contact with the sun in the morning, the body starts making vitamin D from them.

4. Helps in weight loss

Eating eggs in the evening works in two ways for weight loss. Firstly, it speeds up the movement of your stomach and secondly, its protein keeps the body full for a long time and reduces dinner. Apart from this, it strengthens your muscles, keeps hormonal function in balance, and leads the body towards weight loss.

Read More Lifestyle News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Food Section

Top News

Related Food News

Latest News