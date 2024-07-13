Deepika Padukone mesmerises with iconic jewellery and elegant red Anarkali at Ambani and Radhika's wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone dazzles in red Anarkali at Ambani wedding

The Ambani wedding was a star-studded affair, drawing an illustrious guest list spanning business, entertainment, and politics, including international figures like Kim Kardashian, Mike Tyson, and John Cena. Yet, it was Deepika Padukone who captivated all with her stunning red ethnic attire, a true showstopper. Her vibrant ensemble not only stole the spotlight but also set a new standard for wedding fashion, offering unparalleled inspiration for the wedding season ahead.

Deepika Padukone’s elegant red Anarkali:

Deepika Padukone continues to dazzle in her vibrant ethnic attire, showcasing her undeniable flair for traditional fashion at weddings. Her latest look, tailored by Torani, especially for the expecting mother, exuded timeless elegance and charm. The ensemble included a gracefully crafted salwar suit, featuring a long, pleated kurta with a captivating circular neckline. Her choice highlighted both classic sophistication and a modern touch, reaffirming her status as a style icon in ethnic fashion.

The flowing and long kurta worn by Deepika Padukone featured intricate gold embroidery. Paired with high-waisted, ankle-length pants in a wide-legged silhouette. Her heavily embroidered dupatta was a masterpiece, elegantly draped to highlight her adorable baby bump. Completing the look with gold sandals added to its harmonious aesthetic, making it a captivating display of modern-day fashion inspired by Mastani herself.

Deepika Padukone’s choker and other accessories:

Her attire was complemented by a stunning choker from Chand Begum Jewels, renowned for its Sikh artistic heritage and ties to Maharaja Ranjit Singh's family. The necklace features a central 150-carat ruby surrounded by white sapphires, embodying rich historical significance, as stated by the brand. Her attire also featured intricately designed earrings adorned with gold and rubies, complemented by layered kadhas and a striking cocktail ring.

Chand Begum Jewels discussed the historical significance of the necklace and said, "Notably, the centerpiece of our bazuband bears a remarkable similarity to the Timur Ruby, also part of Ranjit Singh's collection, and once safeguarded in the Lahore State treasury. On a historical note, a portrait of Sher Singh, the son of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, shows him wearing a similar bazuband."

