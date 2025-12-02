A blouse worth Rs 80 lakh? Coimbatore designer’s 750g gold creation is turning heads Coimbatore designer Sonia Ravikumar has created an Rs 80 lakh gold blouse using 750g gold and precious stones. She also unveiled a silver Navaratna piece worth up to Rs 10 lakh.

A fashion designer from Coimbatore has created a line of high-end blouses using valuable gold, silver and precious stones, turning conventional clothing into unique wearable works of art. Sonia Ravikumar, a designer, disclosed that she spent "up to 78-80 lakh" on a single shirt, using about 750 grammes of gold.



"We actually planned for some 50 lakh only budget, and it came up to 80 lakh," she told ANI.



Sonia noted that it took 52 hours of meticulous work to complete the blouses, integrating gold ornaments and precious stones into intricate designs. She explained that the process required balancing aesthetic elegance with practicality, ensuring that the precious pieces could be worn comfortably while maintaining their visual grandeur.

"I had so many challenges. So I have to bring a design. I have to design it in such a way that it doesn't look awkward, and I wanted to keep the front very minimalistic and the back very highlighted," added the designer.The designer stressed that her creations are not bound to a specific budget. "If someone wants it to be done in 1 lakh or 2 lakh, I will also design it in such a way that it looks very rich, but certain people wanted stuff to be very unique and rich. So, for them to highlight this is one good way, and also, these pieces can be removed; they also have a resale value."Sonia, who founded the One Stitch designer house, also showcased a silver blouse embellished with Navaratna and other precious stones.

"We have used the Navratna stones and very valuable stones, which we have used in the silver blouse, particularly. So gold has gone completely with the metal only but with a silver blouse, we have used a lot of stones. This value is up to Rs 8 to 10 lakh," she added.



"The idea is to push the boundaries of creativity," she added. Ravikumar credited her team and collaborators for supporting her vision and ensuring the blouses were crafted securely.



She also shared her ambition to continue innovating in luxury fashion. She said, "People always want something new, and they are very progressive, and if they have money, they want to show it off in these ways. Today it's gold, tomorrow it could be a diamond. Fashion is for everyone, and I want to push creative boundaries."

