Where to watch Dahi Handi in Pune 2025: Top spots for Janmashtami celebrations

Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, is a festival wherein people celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. People across the country celebrate the festival with a lot of pomp. Several cities are decorated to bring in the festival. One of the events of the festival is Dahi Handi.

Dahi Handi is celebrated to honour Lord Krishna’s joyous and mischievous nature. It is a competition wherein people form human pyramids, and one person climbs on them to reach the top where the dahi handi hangs. The person who reaches the top first and breaks the handi wins.

Dahi Handi in Pune

The event of Dahi Handi is a major attraction in several cities of Maharashtra, Pune being one of them. If you’re in Pune on the day of Dahi Handi, you can see several human pyramids take over streets. If you want to watch Dahi Handi in Pune, read on to know the best places.

Best places to watch Dahi Handi in Pune [2025]

Hutatma Babu Genu Mandal, Budhwar Peth

Celebrated as Pune’s premier Dahi Handi mandal, Hutatma Babu Genu Mandal organises one of the most vibrant and well-coordinated celebrations in the old city area. Known for its colourful decor and strong community involvement, this event has an excellent balance between tradition and festive energy.

Suranyug Mitra Mandal – Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati

This mandal’s celebrations are steeped in devotion and grandeur. You can expect planned festivities, enthusiastic crowds and an ambiance that makes this Dahi Handi display spiritual and heartfelt.

Guruji Talim Ganpati Mandal, Tulshibaug

Located centrally, this mandal, founded in 1887, hosts one of the most accessible yet enduring Dahi Handi events. The historical legacy, organised execution and crowd participation make it a reliable place to visit.

