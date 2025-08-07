Quotes by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam that every Indian student must read Dr. Kalam’s words are timeless. Here’s a collection of quotes that continue to inspire Indian students to rise above challenges and chase their dreams.

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, or APJ Abdul Kalam, was an aerospace scientist. He also served as the President of India from 2002 to 2007. Also known as the “Missile Man of India”, he was a visionary whose work and words continue to inspire millions.

His life was a testament to hard work, humility, and an unwavering dedication to the nation. Dr Kalam touched hearts with his simple yet powerful thoughts on dreams, education, leadership, and nation-building. Here are some quotes that represent the wisdom of a man who believed that every individual has the power to change the world.

APJ Abdul Kalam quotes

“Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career.”

“Life is a difficult game. You can win it only by retaining your birthright to be a person.”

“Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success.”

“Never stop fighting until you arrive at your destined place - that is, the unique you. Have an aim in life, continuously acquire knowledge, work hard, and have perseverance to realise the great life.”

“Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work.”

“If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher.”

“Unless India stands up to the world, no one will respect us. In this world, fear has no place. Only strength respects strength.”

“Great teachers emanate out of knowledge, passion and compassion.”

Best quotes of APJ Abdul Kalam

“Dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep.”

“You have to dream before your dreams can come true.”

“If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.”

“All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.”

“Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.”

“Excellence is a continuous process and not an accident.”

“Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy the success.”

“Thinking should become your capital asset, no matter whatever ups and downs you come across in your life.”

“Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.”

“Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended.”

Motivational quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam for students

“Learning gives creativity, creativity leads to thinking, thinking provides knowledge, knowledge makes you great.”

“Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.”

“Don’t read success stories, you will only get a message. Read failure stories, you will get some ideas to get success.”

“If you fail, never give up because FAIL means 'First Attempt In Learning'’.”

“The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom.”

“One of the very important characteristics of a student is to question. Let the students ask questions.”

