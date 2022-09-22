Remove sun tan using these 5 natural remedies; know how to use them

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Trust these natural remedies to remove sun tan

Has this summer made your skin dull and dark? Well, don't worry at all we have some easy natural remedies to get rid of that tanning. The festive season is around the corner and we all want to look beautiful and have a glowing skin. While a tan will fade out eventually but if you're in a hurry, give these home remedies a try.

1. Lemon juice and honey

Lemon juice has a bleaching effect which helps in removing tan quickly.

Image Source : FREEPIKTrust these natural remedies to remove sun tan

*Take fresh lemon juice, add some honey to it and apply it to your skin.

*Let it stay for 30 minutes and wash it off.

*You can also add some sugar to the lemon juice and scrub your skin gently to get rid of those dead cells from the surface.

2. Yogurt and tomato

Tomato is rich in antioxidants that help in brightening skin. Yogurt on the other hand contains lactic acid which softens the skin.

Image Source : FREEPIKTrust these natural remedies to remove sun tan

*Take a raw tomato and remove the skin.

*Blend it with 1-2 tsp of fresh yogurt.

*Use this paste on your tan, and wash it off after 20 minutes.

3. Cucumber extract

Cucumber is highly beneficial for tanned and sunburnt skin. Cucumber has a cooling effect and helps remove tan.

Image Source : FREEPIKTrust these natural remedies to remove sun tan

*Shred a cucumber, and squeeze to get the juice out.

*Using a cotton ball, apply the juice all over your skin.

*Let it dry and wash. You may also add a little lemon juice for added benefits.

4. Honey and papaya

Papaya is rich in natural enzymes that have skin bleaching and exfoliating properties. Honey on the other hand is a natural moisturiser and a skin soothing agent. It is also rich in antioxidants that remove free radicals from the skin which cause aging.

Trust these natural remedies to remove sun tan

*Take 4-5 cubes of ripe papaya

*Add 1 teaspoon of honey to it and mash it up using the back of a spoon or a fork.

*Mix well until a smooth paste is formed.

*Apply this paste all over the tanned skin and let it dry.

*Wash it off after 20-30 minutes with water.

5. Potato juice

Potato juice is often used to lighten dark circles around the eyes. Apart from being naturally soothing, it is also known for being a potent bleaching agent.

Image Source : FREEPIKTrust these natural remedies to remove sun tan

*Juice a raw potato and apply it directly onto your skin to get rid of the tan.

*Alternatively, you can also use thin potato slices on your eyes and face.

*Keep them on for 10-12 minutes and wash them off once it dries.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: What makes jaggery a superfood? Here's what we need to know

Also Read: Single dose of alcohol may be enough to permanently alter brain: Study

Read More Lifestyle News