Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK A simple skincare routine keeps you radiant in the monsoon

Monsoons are exciting, scrolling through Kindle while sipping a cup of ginger tea as it pours outdoors is a welcome relief after a sweltering summer. While we enjoy the rain in the comfort of our homes, it is a cause of concern for our skin and hair. The change in weather along with pollution in the air makes your skin dry, dull and uneven. Cetaphil India suggests a simple, yet effective skincare routine to help your skin look radiant even this monsoon.

* Cleanse your skin

Considering how greasy and congested the skin can get in the monsoon, it is important to cleanse regularly. Opt for a cleanser that washes away dullness making your skin look refreshed. Cetaphil's Bright Healthy Radiance Brightness Creamy Cleanser is dermatologist developed that suits all skin types, including the most sensitive skin. It does not strip the skin's moisture leaving it soft, smooth and noticeable radiant.

* Hydrate with a toner

Another important step in illuminating your skin is the usage of a toner. Select a toner that is non-sticky and provides an instant refreshed feeling. Cetaphil's Bright Healthy Radiance Refresh Toner is a skin perfecting toner that provides instant luminosity and hydration while softening and smoothening your skin. In just 4 weeks your skin becomes visibly more even.

* Keep your skin moisturized and glowing during the day

Even in monsoons and cloudy overcast days, your skin needs a moisturizer along with protection against the sun. Hence choosing a multi-tasking product such as a day cream with SPF, like Cetaphil Bright Healthy Radiance Brightening Day Protection Cream SPF15 is a good idea. It helps in providing 24hrs hydration and visibly reduces the appearance of dark spots while also protecting the skin from sun damage.

* Replenish the skin's moisture overnight

We all know that hyaluronic acid and niacinamide-based products are great when it comes to locking in the moisture, and soothing and rejuvenating the skin. Hence, when opting for a night cream it is a no-brainer to choose one that contains both these actives to help repair the skin barrier, while also replenishing the skin's moisture overnight aiding to more radiant skin. Cetaphil's Brightening Night Comfort Cream is a skin cushioning cream that repairs skin overnight and reduces dark spots in just 4 weeks so that you wake up with luminous bright skin every morning!