Vastu Tips: Know which direction to make main door entrance when west direction is closed

The main entrance of the house is one of the most important areas. Acharya Indu Prakash tells us more about it. The main entrance is the mouth of a house which brings in main energy and here are certain rules about the dos and don’ts regarding the door.If there is a road around a land, that is, a house or land has a way in the north, south, east and west, then such land is considered to be the best. In such a land, you can make an entrance anywhere, there is no way of making it.

In such a land, you can make an entrance anywhere, there is no such kind of veneration. Such land is considered to be good for housing, business or doing business. At the same time, the entrance of the land which has a path on three sides i.e. the land which has a path in the north, east and west and there is no road in the south direction, should be made an entrance in the north direction. The entrance in the north direction is considered auspicious.

Today, in Vastu Shastra, know that if a plot has a route to the north, east and south, but the road is closed from the west, then where is it appropriate to make an entrance in such a plot.

According to Vastu Shastra, the entrance in such a plot should be kept towards the east direction. It gives auspicious results. At the same time, if a plot has a path in the east, south and west direction, but there is no road in the north direction, in such a situation it is considered appropriate to make a gateway in the south direction. But if there is a road in the north, west and south of a different plot, and the east direction is closed, then such a land gives auspicious results on the entrance to the west.